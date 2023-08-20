Rixo Is Making Vintage Shopping Easier With A New Edit Including Designer Treasures From Just £75

The thrill of finding a piece of fashion history at a flea market or buried somewhere in a vintage shop can often be undermined by the sheer effort it takes to do so. We've all heard the stories of that friend-of-a-friend who paid £25 for a Chanel dress at a car boot sale but, if you ask me, that's more urban legend than rooted in reality. Now, however, you really could find some excellent vintage pieces thanks to Rixo, who is launching a True Vintage Edit. The best news? You can shop it online.

A 3-piece polka dot set features in the edit

If you're not familiar with the brand, Rixo is run by co-founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, who turned their label from a student-run side hustle to a hugely successful business in just a few years. Renowned for their dresses in particular – worn by Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber and the Princess of Wales, to name a few – Rix and McCloskey have always been inspired by vintage designs, often using them as inspiration for their collections. The first Rixo store, which opened in 2015, actually consisted of half Rixo designs, half vintage pieces. Now, they're going back to their roots and have sourced lots of wonderful treasures to form the True Vintage Edit.

And there really are some treasures here. The first drop, which consists of 30 pieces, includes vintage Moschino, Pucci, Dolce & Gabbana, YSL, Biba and Leonard and Versace. There are dresses, matching sets, blouses, skirts and accessories, with many of them realised in beautiful silks and linens. Everything has been fully dry cleaned, too, with alterations made by Rixo's in-house expert.

A vintage Moschino top and skirt

'Orlagh and I went to Parma in Italy to source lots of gorgeous one-off treasures,' says Rix. 'We can't wait for our humans of RIXO to discover these items. We want to create an online flea market where we’ll launch drops of true vintage throughout the year.'

Launching tomorrow (Monday 21st August) at 7.30am, this is probably the most low-effort, high-reward way to shop vintage that you'll ever encounter. Prices start at just £75, too, reaching up to over £700 for the rarer items in the edit.

A Versace leather jacket over a Jil Sander black dress

This is another addition to Rixo's sustainability initiative, which already includes Rixo Rental, pre-loved Rixo pieces (you can take your old items to the King's Road flagship store in London in exchange for vouchers) and an alterations service. Recently, the brand released its 2023 Sustainability Manifesto, outlining its goals for this year and next. The dream, say McCloskey and Rix, is for Rixo to become its own circular economy, encouraging people to buy less, buy pre-loved and repair things when necessary. In short, Rixo wants us all to treasure our clothes again.

A Versace sequin mini dress

If your clothes include a beaded Versace mini dress or a red Pucci suede jacket, perhaps you'll be more inclined to do just that. You can shop the True Vintage Edit from tomorrow, but in the meantime browse the collection below and start making your shopping lists...

