The Internet Is Obsessed With This £14 Baggu Bag

Does the brand Baggu ring any bells? You'll probably remember these little brightly coloured foldaway bags from when your mum would have one tucked away in her handbag - just incase. Well, the Baggu bag is back and the internet is pretty obsessed.

Despite launching back in 2007, Gen Z seems to have only just discovered the brand and has TikTok to thank for the resurgence (there's a whopping 137 million mentions on the platform). With plenty of colours, natty designs and prints on offer, the collection has 'collect them all' allure - and with an affordable price tag that makes the Baggu bag all the more accessible.

What’s even better, the Baggu bag folds up to a tiny package, making it super easy to pop into your actual bag (even if it’s diddy) to use as and when needed – meaning, no more emergency plastic carrier bags. Unexpected food shop that's too much to carry? Impromptu picnic at the park? No bother, these transportable totes are there to help. The Baggu bag is made of a nylon fabric, which means it's washable and won’t get trashed at a festival, at the beach, the park - or wherever you’re taking yours.

And it's not just Baggu's classic shopping bags that are proving to be Gen Z catnip. The surprisingly spacious Crescent Bag is causing quite a stir on TikTok, too. Often featuring in a 'What's In My Bag' video - which usually includes a selection of Baggu's fold-away shopper bags inside - it's already a sell-out success.

With the range now extending to include a whole host of other accessories, think laptop pouches, blankets and hats, Baggu girlies can now live and breath the aesthetic all summer long.

SHOP: Baggu's Reusable Tote Bags

1. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Pink Green Awning Stripe - The Baggu bag gets a stripy makeover with this pink and green pattern.

2. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Serbet Cherry - This cherry tote can be one of your five-a-day.

3. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Pink And Blue Awning Stripe - Another striped design, this time in pink and blue.

4. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Yellow - This smiley face bag will make your food shop a little more cheerful.

5. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Pink - This baby pink style is great for this summer with Barbiecore.

6. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Sunset Quilt Stripe - Lend all your outfits some punch in the pattern department with this striped bag.

7. Baggu, Standard Nylon Shopper Tote Bag In Mercado - This is one of our favourites.