This High Street Brand’s Christmas Edit Is Full Of Gifts Your Fashion-Loving Friends Will Adore

Secure your place as the best gift-giver of the year.

by Jade Moscrop |
Published
Paid Partnership

The festive season is just around the corner, and with it, one of the most difficult tasks of the year - finding something unique, thoughtful and downright lovely for everyone on your Christmas list.

From friends who seemingly have everything to mums-in-law who say they 'don't want anything', if you're serious about giving brilliant gifts (and we are), then you might need a helping hand.

Luckily, one of our favourite retailers, Reiss, has put together a delightful edit of everything anyone would be thrilled to find under the tree this year. From must-have fragrances and silky soft pyjamas to a do-it-all tote bag and a wool-cashmere scalf of dreams, Reiss is bringing back proper gifting; luxurious, gasp-worthy presents to delight the receiver for years to come.

Discover our top picks of gifts for women from the edit below or head to the website to browse for men's gifts, children's gifts and more. Merry shopping!

SHOP: Reiss Christmas Gifts

1. White Sky Perfume

Price: £48

2. Aspen Faux Fur Slippers

Price: £48

3. Calvin Klein Underwear Two-Piece Pyjama Set

Price: £70

4. Picton Wool-Cashmere Scarf

Price: £88

5. Rains Tote Bag

Price: £79

6. Alexis Wool Blend Roll Neck Jumper

Price: £98

7. Condor 2 Veja Mesh Running Trainers

Price: £155

8. Callie 3 Pack Trainer Socks

Price: £28

9. Laura Cashmere-Wool Beanie Hat

Price: £68

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us