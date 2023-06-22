Here’s Why The Prada Crotchet Bag Is Perfect Summer Accessory

This summer, we’ve all had our eyes on those coveted basket bags that exude a breezy and bohemian vibe (yes we're looking at you Loewe). But why not take a chance on something equally chic? Enter the Prada Crochet Bag —the perfect accessory to elevate your summer style. While basket bags have been the go-to choice for many, the Prada Crochet Bag offers a fresh twist on the classic available in plenty of shades from petal pink, light blue, lily white, warm tan, zesty orange and the list goes on...

The A-listers pick of the bunch? Well, between Shay Mitchell's yacht trips to Italy and honeymooning in the Maldives with Sofia Richie, the white bag seems to be a hot pick. Nailing the super chic minimal aesthetic, it's proven to compliment just about everything (just look at Sofia's striped ensemble below).

The beauty of a crochet bag is that it combines the laid-back charm of a basket bag with the crafty artistry of crochet, flattering both casual and dressier looks. Pair it with your trusty denim shorts and Birkenstocks for a relaxed daytime look, or style it with a flippy sundress and wedges for an evening soiree. City escape? Strawberry picking? Pool side lounging? Whatever you have planned this summer, trust this bag to be your ultimate style companion.

With so many colours to choose from, we couldn't pick just one, peruse our favourites below.

1. Prada, Petal Pink Crochet Bag Buy now Description This pink shade is guaranteed to give an understated outfit a pop of colour. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Prada, White Crotchet Tote Bag Buy now Description Just about everything goes with white, this is Sofia Richie and Shay Mitchell's go-to. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Prada, Light Blue Crotchet Tote Bag Buy now Description We love this light blue colour way. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now