The P.E NATION x ASICS Capsule Collection Is Here

Two of the world’s most iconic activewear brands have launched a collection that’s a game changer for athleisure.

Featuring retro sports apparel and footwear the P.E NATION x ASICS collection is said to be inspired by yesterday and engineered for all of tomorrow. Juxtaposing retro styling with contemporary fabrics and materials this dynamic collection is filled with statement pieces that’ll have us all motivated to move. And you can get your hands on it exclusively at JD Sports.

When we heard fashion-forward Australian label P.E NATION had teamed up with ASICS we immediately knew this was going to be a brand match made in heaven. We sat down with P.E Nation Co-Founders and Creative Directors Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning to ask about the inspiration behind the iconic collection!

"The collection is full performance functional activewear, but with a splash of P.E Nation style which makes it so wearable. We wanted the collection to be fit for purpose in any performance setting, whilst also looking amazing. The colours of the collection were inspired by the initial shoe design we pulled together, we love sneaker colour combos so used these as a starting point for inspiration for the entire capsule."

Delivering designs that take inspiration from vintage track-and-field style we are already obsessed.

As a nation we adore activewear. Too stylish to stay on the side-lines, activewear began to make an impact as everyday fashion back in the 70’s. The modern athleisure movement grew rapidly and by the millennium it was a wardrobe staple across the world. Fast-paced life meant a surge in the demand for multi-faceted activewear. It is stylish, practical, and perfect for urban life.

When it comes to women’s fashion the trend is as popular now as it has ever been, if not more so. Running on the treadmill, or running our day, gym gear is no longer just for the gym. And who doesn’t love wearing it?

This was the inspiration behind P.E NATION. For co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, their vision was clear.

“To build beautifully designed collections, responsive to global fashion trends, with curated seasonal colours and considered silhouettes, and yet created in the technical fabrications and with the performance properties attributed to sportswear. With a distinctive, signature aesthetic and a clear vision and voice.” P.E NATION.

Today this female founded brand is now a leader in the industry and is redefining global athleisure. The recent alliance with ASICS is a genius move. Created in the 1940’s by Kihachiro Onitsuka, Japanese brand ASICS’ core philosophy is "Anima Sana In Corpore Sano" from the Latin meaning, a sound mind in a sound body. Famed for their sports footwear, the brand is a true icon around the world.

And so, we have the P.E Nation x ASICS collection.

ASICS heritage and P.E Nations bold colourways and prints create the perfect urban active collection of footwear and apparel.

"We first had the thought of collaborating with Asics when we went to the Australian open pre-Covid. We watched Jen Brady (one of Asics players) in the Women's final, after the match decided to shoot our shot and cold email the Asics team in Australia. They agreed to a meeting and suddenly.. here we are about to launch our second Asics sneaker, and the 1st performance-based capsule collection!"

And the hero is the new ASICS SportStyle GEL-QUANTUM 180™ VII, the seventh iteration of this iconic sneaker, captivates state of the art performance influenced aesthetics and Scutoid GEL™ technology.