  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

This Brand Allows You To Shop Luxury Fashion At A Fraction Of The Price

Sustainable, affordable and straight off the runway.

woman sitting on chair
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

Partnership Promotion

The fashion industry's problem with sustainability is hardly a new phenomenon. According to UNECE, fashion production accounts for 10% of carbon emissions and 300,000 tonnes of used clothes end up in landfill each year. The statistics are shocking, to say the least but what if we told you there was a way to shop all your favourite fashion brands while still being sustainable? Allow us to introduce you to Otrium.

Otrium is a fashion marketplace that takes end of season inventory from designer brands and makes sure it finds a home. By doing so, the brand is promoting a longer life cycle for fashion items, thereby reducing the fashion industry's impact on the environment. The best part? All the items are up to 75% off, meaning you're being friendly to the environment and your wallet. A win-win, really.

You can enjoy access to hundreds of premium and designer fashion outlet shops, including Alexander McQueen, Martine Rose, Viktor & Rolf, and more. From leather handbags, to a pair of loose-fitting jeans, Otrium will help you build your autumn/winter wardrobe sustainably and at a much lower price.

All you need to do to get started is sign up online or download the app and start shopping lower price items from industry leading brands. If you're a new customer, you can also access an additional 10% off with WELCOME10 code.

To start you off, we've curated a few of our favourite items currently on the Otrium website. Shop our top picks below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Off-Price Luxury Fashion Items From Otrium

Martine Rose, Heaven Skirt Brown Navy
1 of 10

Diesel, Texanne d-texanne Bt Boots Black
2 of 10

Reiss, Liz High Neck Jumper
3 of 10

Martine Rose, Edit Trouser Navy
4 of 10

Diesel, Blue Denim Jacket
5 of 10

Alexander McQueen, Women's Cropped Frayed Denim Pants
6 of 10

Allsaints, Harley Crossbody Bag
7 of 10

Alexander McQueen, Black Jacket
8 of 10

Zadig & Voltaire, Molly Embossed Croc Boots
9 of 10

Zadig & Voltaire, Pistol Velvet Pantalon Bourdaeux
10 of 10

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us