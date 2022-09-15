This Brand Allows You To Shop Luxury Fashion At A Fraction Of The Price

Partnership Promotion

The fashion industry's problem with sustainability is hardly a new phenomenon. According to UNECE, fashion production accounts for 10% of carbon emissions and 300,000 tonnes of used clothes end up in landfill each year. The statistics are shocking, to say the least but what if we told you there was a way to shop all your favourite fashion brands while still being sustainable? Allow us to introduce you to Otrium.

Otrium is a fashion marketplace that takes end of season inventory from designer brands and makes sure it finds a home. By doing so, the brand is promoting a longer life cycle for fashion items, thereby reducing the fashion industry's impact on the environment. The best part? All the items are up to 75% off, meaning you're being friendly to the environment and your wallet. A win-win, really.

You can enjoy access to hundreds of premium and designer fashion outlet shops, including Alexander McQueen, Martine Rose, Viktor & Rolf, and more. From leather handbags, to a pair of loose-fitting jeans, Otrium will help you build your autumn/winter wardrobe sustainably and at a much lower price.

All you need to do to get started is sign up online or download the app and start shopping lower price items from industry leading brands.

