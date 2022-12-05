This Jewellery Brand Is Responsible For Kate Middleton’s Favourite £18 Earrings – And You Could Win £500 To Spend There

Finding beautiful jewellery that will last forever and not cost a fortune is really no mean feat. One woman who seems to have successfully overcome this task is the Princess of Wales, whose favourite gold hoop earrings are actually just £18 from Orelia. But this is not even the most exciting news about the brand, which is a British label that is singlehandedly redefining the jewellery market.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 27: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as she takes part in part the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Youth programme, at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre on May 27, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Firstly, it's worth mentioning that Kate Middleton's favourite earrings - the Chain Huggie Hoops - are not an anomaly. In fact, Orelia's entire Christmas collection is packed with some of the most dazzling jewels, both statement-makers and everyday gems, all for the most incredibly affordable prices.

There are sparkling gemstones set in studs, waterfall earrings and drop styles, as well as celestial jewels and pretty pearls, too. Each piece defies its price tag, which is typically between £15 and £60. But Orelia's entire raison d'etre is about crafting exquisite jewellery that is available to all. As the brand itself says, 'It is neither the guilt of buying an expensive luxury piece nor the disappointment of buying something low value that didn’t last.'

Launched in 2008 by Collette Flood, all of Orelia's jewellery is designed in-house for the brand's own lines: Orelia, Orelia Luxe and the men's collection, Orelia & Joe. The design team takes major inspiration from travel, nature, vintage and current trends, using gold and silver plating, semi-precious stones and Swarovski crystals, making for wonderful collections that really do offer something for everyone.

If all of that wasn't enough, September this year saw the launch of Orelia & Co. community, which brings together other exciting independent designers and vintage curators from across UK and Europe, all housed on Orelia's own website. This community includes amazing, one-of-a-kind vintage jewellery curators, as well as recycled hand-made designs - it's like discovering a treasure trove from the comfort of your own home.

It's no wonder, then, that the likes of Aimee Lou Wood and Vick Hope have joined the Princess of Wales in becoming Orelia fans. Whether you're adding the finishing touch to a LBD for an evening out or jazzing up every day outfits, jewellery really does have the power to transform outfits of every kind.

The jewellery we wear, collect and keep tends to become imbued with memories, sentiment and significance. For Orelia to offer beautiful pieces at such affordable prices means everyone is able to have that special experience, to own their own heirlooms that they'll want to pass on to loved ones.

Exciting news, then, that Orelia is giving you the chance towin a whopping £500 to spend online, which could take care of both your party pieces and some wonderful presents for your favourite people. There will also be prizes for five runners up, who will receive one of Orelia's ingenious Christmas crackers filled with jewellery and worth £50. Simply click here to enter now. You have until midnight on December 12 to get your entries in.

And as an extra gift to Grazia readers (yes, there's even more), Orelia is offering an exclusive 25% off, so you can treat yourself to some irresistible jewels or give your friends and family the best Christmas presents they could imagine. From those pretty crackers filled with gems to bespoke gift packages and engravable pendants, there's a wealth of incredible gift options that all feel thoughtful and personal.

Simply enter the code ORELIA25 * at the checkout, which is valid from December 4 until December 11. So, you'd better get shopping.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Pieces From Orelia 1 of 11 2 of 11 3 of 11 4 of 11 5 of 11 6 of 11 7 of 11 8 of 11 9 of 11 10 of 11 11 of 11

*Terms and conditions: