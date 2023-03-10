This Celebrity-Loved Brand Has A New Collection Of Under-£100 Bridesmaid Dresses

When the likes of Sienna Miller, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby all wear dresses from the same brand, you would be quick to assume it's designer, right? Well, what if we were to tell you they're all fans of a high street label instead? Nobody's Child is well-known for its everyday dresses, so much so, celebrities can't get enough of the mini, midi and maxi styles. It was only last season we were telling you about Fearne Cotton's edit for the London-born eco-conscious brand. But for spring, Nobody's Child has launched an extra special collection with bridal parties in mind. So brides-to-be, listen up, because you're about to find your dream bridesmaid dress to tie your day together.

©nobody's child

Something Nobody's Child is particularly good at is creating a great-fitting dress, and designing it in multiple colourways and prints – this way, there's bound to be something to suit everyone. The bridal edit features six key dress styles, all in a 'midaxi' length (between a midi and a maxi), and yes, each style comes in different shades with peach, lilac and olive green gaining our attention. Green has been particularly big this season, with sage green bridesmaid's dresses also being a popular choice as of late. While you can find traditional block colour versions, there are also floral print frocks in the mix. In 2023, anything goes, so don't be afraid of having the whole bridal party in matching or even clashing styles.

©nobody's child

The best part? They're all made from responsible viscose and recycled fabrics and are between £75-£95! So forget spending a fortune on a dress that's usually only worn once, as these styles are not only super affordable, they could also easily all be worn well beyond the big day for brunch, dinner dates or even weekend walks with trainers and a bomber jacket. As part of the collection, there's also six nightwear styles including pyjamas and robes and most styles come in white, so future brides will be able to join in, too. Keep going to see our favourite styles.