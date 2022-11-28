What To Wear This Party Season If You Don’t Like Sequins

Party season is already in full swing, and if your diary is anything like ours, it's packed full of festive events – from a brunch with friends, a winter wedding to the work do. And if you've been in any clothes shops or browsed online recently, then you've most likely been bombarded with sparkle from every angle. But the thing is, what do you do if you actually don't like to embrace the disco ball theme? Let's face it, if the scratchiness of sequins alone doesn't make you want to avoid them, the environmental damage of these little discs of plastic may sway you. According to eBay, 33 million sequinned garments and accessories are bought during the festive period, and out of these, a huge 7 million will end up immediately in landfill once the parties are over.

Of course there are ways you can shop sequins more sustainably – brands such as COS, Ganni and Gap have turned to using recycled sequins instead. And you can of course raid your local charity shop or vintage store for a second-hand gem. But if you want to avoid sparkle all together, we've found some partywear outfit alternatives that'll look just as good flitting around at every upcoming party.

A Bright Suit

©Getty

A great suit will never fail in the outfit department - for work with a shirt, weekends with a T-shirt and kicks or for party season with statement accessories. To make it less boardroom and more dance floor, though, opt for a bright version that'll turn heads. Styling a blazer as a top is also a tip to making a trouser suit look less stuffy, and you could always flash a pretty bra underneath. Not into bold colours? Try texture instead with a velvet or cord iteration that'll look instantly luxe.

Silky Slip Dress

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 22: Lois Opoku wearing vintage Fendi mini bag, black NA-KD blazer, black Unisa heels, pink Mads Norgaard dress and Cartier shades on May 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

The season-less slip dress will be there for you all year round. The silky fabric makes it look instantly more dressy, so with the right accessories, you can make it work for any upcoming occasion. This street-styler has gone for a hot pink version (the colour of the year) and added a '90s leather blazer to tie the nostalgic look together.

Bandeau Top With Jeans

©Getty

Another day, another Y2K trend. This time? It's the bandeau top. The strapless dress has made quite the comeback this year (along with the bandeau dress, of course) and it's an easy way to create the 'nice top' and jeans combo that never fails for a night out. And this year, it's all about baggy denim so the looser, the better. Note: Adding heels is a way to keep the look more polished.

Slip Skirt And Knit

©Getty

Can we just take a moment for the slip skirt? This satin midi has been around for years, and it never ever fails. It's the silky fabric that makes this flattering skirt easy to put in a party setting. You could easily wear it with a sheer top and blazer with platform heels, but this street-styler has gone for a high-low look with a matching knit and heeled boots – the ideal outfit if you're unsure of the dress code.

Faux-Feather Details

©Getty

If you're not opting for sequin and rhinestone details this year, then why not try faux feathers? Found on trouser hems, shirt cuffs and accessories from bags (like Olivia Palermo's) to shoes – yes, really! The fun addition of feathers makes any outfit look instantly more party-ready. Take a tip from style icon Olivia and match your bag to your outfit for an effortless look that'll never fail.

A Touch Of Velvet

©Getty

Model Adwoa Aboah never puts a fashion foot wrong. Further proof? Just look at her here in the dream velvet dress with lace detail. There's no denying it, velvet always feels festive, doesn't it? If you don't want to go for black then look for rich jewel tones of green, red, purple and pink that'll make any outfit – a dress, jumpsuit, suit or skirt - feel more Christmassy.

Bye bye sequins, hello velvet, faux feathers, satin textures and bold suits. Looking for your next party outfit? Get the look and shop similar pieces to these winning outfits.