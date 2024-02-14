We’ve Found The Most Exciting Key Pieces For The New Season, So You Don’t Have To

Perhaps it felt to you like January dragged on forever; perhaps you can't quite believe that February hasn't come to and end yet. We're not even two full months into 2024 yet and already it feels like everyone's a bit more than over it. Yes, it's the weather – the darkness, the rain, the weird temperatures that feel slightly too warm for mid-February – but it's also a desire for something fresh. A new start. NET-A-PORTER knows that, which is why it has just launched the ultimate trans-seasonal shopping list.

Packed with pieces that will inspire excitement once again, NET-A-PORTER has done what it does best and gathered a selection of brands as diverse as it is alluring. The classics are, of course, all present and correct – Alaïa, Ferragamo, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Jil Sander – alongside those younger brands which generate endless hype – Khaite, WARDROBE.NYC, JW Anderson, The Row.

The result is a heart-thumpingly brilliant collection of pieces which really do feel like they're offering a fresh start – sartorially-speaking, anyway. There are returning hero pieces which have previously enjoyed sell-out success; Loewe's Anagram knits, Khaite's cashmere cardigans and even a new iteration of Alaïa's ballet flats.

Miracles can't be kept quiet for too long, however, so I'd urge buying early to avoid disappointment. Whether you're shopping for entirely new outfits or simply searching for glossy accessories to breathe new life into your wardrobe, you need not look anywhere else.