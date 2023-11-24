Now’s Your Chance To Get An Iconic Mulberry Bag For 20% Less In The Black Friday Sales

There are some fashion brands with an appeal so enduring, the word 'timeless' doesn't feel quite fitting enough as a descriptor. Mulberry is one such brand – and proof abounds, largely in the form of endless paparazzi pictures from the mid-late noughties. Yes, I must tell you that it's been two decades since the brand launched the Bayswater bag, a style which remains one of the most popular handbags of all time, having been carried by just about every famous woman from 2003 until now. Has it always been on your wish list? Well, Black Friday brings good news – or great discounts, at least.

Kate Moss in 2004

For Black Friday this year, there is a generous 20% off Mulberry's Bayswater bag, as well as many other of its signature styles we're so accustomed to seeing hanging off the arms of Kate Moss, the Princess of Wales (who has no less than 12 Mulberry bags), Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively and Alexa Chung. The latter, of course, even had a Mulberry bag named after her and – guess what? The Alexa satchels are also on sale.

The Princess of Wales with one of her Mulberry bags

From cross-body bags to carry-all totes, Mulberry really does it all. And what's even better is that, should you want to take advantage of these Black Friday discounts, you know you're buying a bag that really will last forever. As part of its impressive sustainability initiatives, the British brand created the Mulberry Exchange, a circular programme in which customers can trade their existing bags for credit towards a new one. These pre-loved pieces are then sold on as part of the Pre-Loved programme, ensuring that every Mulberry bag has many lives.

A Black Friday purchase that's also actually sustainable? Sounds like a winner.