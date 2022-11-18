Michelle Obama’s Dazzling Foray Into Double Denim Is From Ganni

Michelle Obama just wore cargo jeans. I know. Is there anything the woman can't do? Anyone who's seen pictures of the look she sported as part of the book tour for The Light We Carry, already knows the answer.

Appearing onstage at the Warner Theatre, Obama appeared wearing double denim with a difference. First up, it was from Ganni, the mid-price brand from Copenhagen, somewhere between high street and high-end, that has become a cult favourite in fashion circles. Secondly, it had drama, from the cinched waist to the combat-style pockets. Thirdly, it was so much more fun than, say, a power dress and a pair of stiletto-heels pumps that, while sharp, are something of an obvious choice. What Obama, and her stylish Meredith Koop, always do so well is unpredictability. Remember those thigh-high glitter sock boots? Inspired.

Ganni still has both the jacket and the jeans in stock, although the jacket is selling fast and is only available in sizes 4-8. It's frill-collar trucker jacket however, which is part of the brand's collaboration with Levi's, is still in stock in all sizes (XS-3XL).