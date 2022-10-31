Thought You Couldn’t Get Fine Jewels Without Spending A Fortune? Let Us Prove You Wrong

At this time of year, we’re all bombarded with messages pertaining to gifts; gifts for your mother, gifts for your brother, gifts for your cat… ‘tis the season to start buying for others, essentially. But when was the last time you invested in yourself? You might buy into the concept of self-care, downing green juices and making time for hobbies, but what about showing yourself how much you really care? It's exactly this notion that Mejuri is championing, subverting the archaic – but nevertheless still prevalent – idea that jewellery is bought for women.

Founded only six years ago, Mejuri has already proven to be a disrupter in a market typically aimed at men. In fact, one of the main reasons co-founder and CEO Noura Sakkijha, who comes from generations of jewellers, established the brand was to rethink the way women purchase jewellery – for themselves.

Now, the label counts the likes of Selena Gomez, Maude Apatow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Coughlan, Lizzo, Oprah, Bella Hadid and Emily Blunt among its many fans (one million followers on Instagram and counting) – and it’s not hard to see why. There’s everything from delicate 14k solid gold hoop earrings to ethically-sourced diamonds you can wear every day – all without the jewellery industry’s traditional 10x price markups. That means your 9-5 can have as much sparkle as special occasions, without breaking the bank.

Imagine floating sapphire necklaces, dainty strings of pearls, dazzling cocktail rings and beautifully-designed initial pendants, most of which will cost you less than £100.

Of course, we all need to shop more mindfully with sustainability in mind. Luckily, when you treat yourself to a piece of Mejuri magic, you know it will last forever; consider these affordable fine jewels your very own modern heirlooms.

Even better? You don't have to wait around for someone else to give them to you.