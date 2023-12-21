In Her Latest Role, Meghan Markle Wears A High Street Jumper That’s Still Available To Buy

Meghan Markle but not have been an intern for a fair number of years, but thanks to her latest role, we have a fairly good idea of what she would have worn. Because while she's hung up her acting hat, Markle's no stranger to a spoof every now and then. For her most recent guest-star appearance, Markle appeared in a video on Clevr Blends' Instagram. The beverage brand, which makes 'super-powered lattes for energy, stress, and sleep', invited its investor to participate in a little sketch with its CEO, Hannah Mendoza.

©@clevrblends

It's a big thank you to her team at Clevr Brands HQ, which has been so flooded with orders for lattes that its had to call in certain 'reinforcements' of the royal variety. Markle can be seen packing orders with the fulfilment crew, typing on a keyboard as part of the digital team so that the website doesn't crash (again!) and talking on the phone while simultaneously fist-bumping a member of the ops arms of the business.