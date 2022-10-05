This £35 Bag Is So Similar To The Designer One Loved By Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – And It’s From M&S

When we think of designer handbags that have truly stood the test of time, a few come to mind; Chanel's Classic Flap bag, Fendi's Baguette bag and - a personal favourite - Celine's Box bag.

The Celine Box bag is the definition of a classic. The timeless design has outlived other seasonal bags and maintains a cult celebrity following (everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Angelina Jolie, who owns the camel version, has been spotted wearing it).

The Celine Box bag, however, like all designer bags, will cost you. Retailing at £2,550, it might take more than skipping your daily latte to make you feel better about this purchase. But, if you don't want to miss out, we've got just the solution. Or rather, TikTok does.

TikTok user and influencer @melissa _ riddell took to the platform during a shopping trip to M&S to share a bag that references the hallmarks of Celine's. The bag in question is the Faux-Leather Cross Body, with its structured shape, minimal hardware and adjustable strap.

Available in black, tan and khaki, it makes for the perfect day-to-day accessory. The black and khaki versions are sold out at present, but you can get your hands on the tan. Hurry, though, with a price this good, it will be going, going, gone.