The Best Lingerie Sets To Buy If You Want To Sort Out Your Underwear

Your underwear drawer often doesn't get as much love as it should considering that you delve into every day. Hands up if yours resembles a jumbled mix of holey cotton knickers, laddered tights, mismatched socks and too-small sports bras? While you don't need to have perfectly coordinating lingerie sets, it does make things a lot easier when you're getting ready in the morning. Because even if no one is going to see what smalls you're wearing, the rather clichéd idea that a matching set will make you feel more put-together on the inside as well as on the outside does ring true for a lot of people. The best underwear brands, of course, have all kinds of sets to choose from.

A lingerie set doesn't have to mean something slinky and seductive. It can also be functional, designed to sit smoothly under a silk blouse and/or minimise VPL. Skims's shapewear collection is a superlative example. Kim Kardshian might have plenty of tortilla-sized triangle bikinis, but she also knows what she's doing when it comes to bras and knickers you can rely on for day in, day out comfort.

For fashion-forward lingerie sets that doesn't comprise on function, try Dora Larsen, Else and Coco de Mer. I'm also crazy about the just-launched collab between Ganni, the fashion-editor favourite for printed dresses, and Parade. With its inclusive sizing from XS-3XL, plus the prettiest blossom patterns and lace-up detailing, it's lingerie you'll definitely want to show off.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite underwear brands for lingerie sets.

Ganni x Parade

If you like your underwear to walk on the wild side, this colourful collab has got your name on it. Ganni has teamed up with Parade, Gen Z's favourite underwear brand, for a limited-edition collection that's ultra-comfortable and ultra-inclusive with a size range of XS-3XL.

1. Ganni X Parade, Silky Mesh Bralette Buy now Description Printed with tiny blue and green blossoms, this mesh bralette will make you feel as fab on the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Ganni X Parade, Silky Mesh Briefs Buy now Description These blossom-printed briefs give great coverage. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Ganni X Parade, Satin Bralette Buy now Description This satin bralette couldn't be prettier. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Ganni X Parade, Satin Briefs Buy now Description One part pearly pink satin, one part blossom print, these lace-up-the-back briefs are a serious ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Dora Larsen

Dora Larsen makes the prettiest lingerie sets in the business thanks to jewel-bright colour combinations like lilac and green, fuchsia and burgundy. They're also more environmentally friendly than your average smalls because of the brand's commitment to materials like recycled tulle.

5. Dora Larsen, Coralee Clean Recycled-Tulle Soft-Cup Bra Buy now Description This soft-cup bra is made of recycled tulle. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Dora Larsen, Coralee Clean Recycled-Tulle Briefs Buy now Description These briefs sit slightly higher on the waist for the perfect amount of coverage (IMHO). Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Skims

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand makes some of the most comfortable lingerie sets in the business. Seriously, Team Grazia is obsessed. From its Wireless Push-Up Plunge, offering the perfect amount of lift and support, to its Mesh Lace Balconette, which is a little more lightweight, there's something for every body.

7. Skims, Wireless Form Push-Up Plunge Bra Buy now Description This push-up bra offers all of the support with a seamless finish. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Skims, Fits Everybody High-Waisted Thong Buy now Description This high-waisted thong is brilliant for wearing underneath slightly more fitted skirts and dresses. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Marks & Spencer

Everyone buys their pants from M&S, as well as the high street stalwart's bras, lingerie sets, socks, tights and dressing gowns. With different ranges for different moods, it's a one-stop-shop for all your underwear needs.

9. M&S, Body Flexifit Non-Wired Full Cup Bra Set Buy now Description The Body range is a particular favourite for its everyday yet elevated underwear. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. M&S, Rosie Silk And Lace Wired Balcony Bra Set F-H Buy now Description The Rosie (Huntington-Whiteley) range makes lovely lace lingerie sets. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

COS

If you're a fan of COS, you'll definitely be a fan of its minimal-with-a-twist take on lingerie sets like the subtle lace pairing below.

11. COS, Padded Lace Bra Buy now Description With padded cups and sheer lace, this bra is the best of both worlds. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. COS, Lace Briefs Buy now Description The matching lace briefs are delicate and ever-so-slightly daring. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Else

Founded in Istanbul, Else is all about an elevated take on everyday lingerie.

13. Else, Bare Underwire Full Cup Longline Bra Description Else's sheer corset bralette has support thanks to underwiring. Slide 1 of 1

14. Else, Bare Brief Buy now Description The matching briefs strike the right balance between chic and comfortable. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Coco De Mer

Coco de Mer places a premium on pleasure, with a range of sex toys and delicate lace playsuits that are less about function and more about fun.

15. Coco De Mer, Lunaria Lace-Embellished Playsuit Buy now Description This Coco de Mer playsuit is a brilliant (not to mention bold) all-in-one. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

16. Coco De Mer, Seraphine Silk-Blend Plunge Bra Buy now Description The brand also does a brisk trade in plunge bras. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

17. Coco De Mer, Seraphine Mid-Rise Silk-Blend Brazilian Briefs Buy now Description These Brazilian briefs are just on the right side of brief. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Nubian Skin

Although a so-called 'nude' bra is a staple of most women's wardrobes, it's historically been difficult for women of colour to find bras and knickers that match their skin tones. Until Nubian Skin. Founded by Ade Hassan, whose mission has always been to deliver 'a different kind of nude', the carefully edited range of underwear and hosiery comes in four shades, with a 'find my skin tone' tab that matches each to popular foundation shades so that it's easy to find the right one for you.

18. Nubian Skin, Mesh Wireless Bra Buy now Description This wireless bra is crafted from lightweight, soft, stretch tulle. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now