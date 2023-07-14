  1. Home
The Best Lingerie Sets To Buy If You Want To Sort Out Your Underwear

A coordinating pair makes things much easier in the morning.

lingerie sets
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Your underwear drawer often doesn't get as much love as it should considering that you delve into every day. Hands up if yours resembles a jumbled mix of holey cotton knickers, laddered tights, mismatched socks and too-small sports bras? While you don't need to have perfectly coordinating lingerie sets, it does make things a lot easier when you're getting ready in the morning. Because even if no one is going to see what smalls you're wearing, the rather clichéd idea that a matching set will make you feel more put-together on the inside as well as on the outside does ring true for a lot of people. The best underwear brands, of course, have all kinds of sets to choose from.

A lingerie set doesn't have to mean something slinky and seductive. It can also be functional, designed to sit smoothly under a silk blouse and/or minimise VPL. Skims's shapewear collection is a superlative example. Kim Kardshian might have plenty of tortilla-sized triangle bikinis, but she also knows what she's doing when it comes to bras and knickers you can rely on for day in, day out comfort.

For fashion-forward lingerie sets that doesn't comprise on function, try Dora Larsen, Else and Coco de Mer. I'm also crazy about the just-launched collab between Ganni, the fashion-editor favourite for printed dresses, and Parade. With its inclusive sizing from XS-3XL, plus the prettiest blossom patterns and lace-up detailing, it's lingerie you'll definitely want to show off.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite underwear brands for lingerie sets.

Ganni x Parade

If you like your underwear to walk on the wild side, this colourful collab has got your name on it. Ganni has teamed up with Parade, Gen Z's favourite underwear brand, for a limited-edition collection that's ultra-comfortable and ultra-inclusive with a size range of XS-3XL.

1. Ganni X Parade, Silky Mesh Bralette

Printed with tiny blue and green blossoms, this mesh bralette will make you feel as fab on the

2. Ganni X Parade, Silky Mesh Briefs

These blossom-printed briefs give great coverage.

3. Ganni X Parade, Satin Bralette

This satin bralette couldn't be prettier.

4. Ganni X Parade, Satin Briefs

One part pearly pink satin, one part blossom print, these lace-up-the-back briefs are a serious

Dora Larsen

Dora Larsen makes the prettiest lingerie sets in the business thanks to jewel-bright colour combinations like lilac and green, fuchsia and burgundy. They're also more environmentally friendly than your average smalls because of the brand's commitment to materials like recycled tulle.

5. Dora Larsen, Coralee Clean Recycled-Tulle Soft-Cup Bra

This soft-cup bra is made of recycled tulle.

6. Dora Larsen, Coralee Clean Recycled-Tulle Briefs

These briefs sit slightly higher on the waist for the perfect amount of coverage (IMHO).

Skims

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand makes some of the most comfortable lingerie sets in the business. Seriously, Team Grazia is obsessed. From its Wireless Push-Up Plunge, offering the perfect amount of lift and support, to its Mesh Lace Balconette, which is a little more lightweight, there's something for every body.

7. Skims, Wireless Form Push-Up Plunge Bra

This push-up bra offers all of the support with a seamless finish.

8. Skims, Fits Everybody High-Waisted Thong

This high-waisted thong is brilliant for wearing underneath slightly more fitted skirts and dresses.

Marks & Spencer

Everyone buys their pants from M&S, as well as the high street stalwart's bras, lingerie sets, socks, tights and dressing gowns. With different ranges for different moods, it's a one-stop-shop for all your underwear needs.

9. M&amp;S, Body Flexifit Non-Wired Full Cup Bra Set

The Body range is a particular favourite for its everyday yet elevated underwear.

10. M&amp;S, Rosie Silk And Lace Wired Balcony Bra Set F-H

The Rosie (Huntington-Whiteley) range makes lovely lace lingerie sets.

COS

If you're a fan of COS, you'll definitely be a fan of its minimal-with-a-twist take on lingerie sets like the subtle lace pairing below.

11. COS, Padded Lace Bra

With padded cups and sheer lace, this bra is the best of both worlds.

12. COS, Lace Briefs

The matching lace briefs are delicate and ever-so-slightly daring.

Else

Founded in Istanbul, Else is all about an elevated take on everyday lingerie.

13. Else, Bare Underwire Full Cup Longline Bra

Else's sheer corset bralette has support thanks to underwiring.

14. Else, Bare Brief

The matching briefs strike the right balance between chic and comfortable.

Coco De Mer

Coco de Mer places a premium on pleasure, with a range of sex toys and delicate lace playsuits that are less about function and more about fun.

15. Coco De Mer, Lunaria Lace-Embellished Playsuit

This Coco de Mer playsuit is a brilliant (not to mention bold) all-in-one.

16. Coco De Mer, Seraphine Silk-Blend Plunge Bra

The brand also does a brisk trade in plunge bras.

17. Coco De Mer, Seraphine Mid-Rise Silk-Blend Brazilian Briefs

These Brazilian briefs are just on the right side of brief.

Nubian Skin

Although a so-called 'nude' bra is a staple of most women's wardrobes, it's historically been difficult for women of colour to find bras and knickers that match their skin tones. Until Nubian Skin. Founded by Ade Hassan, whose mission has always been to deliver 'a different kind of nude', the carefully edited range of underwear and hosiery comes in four shades, with a 'find my skin tone' tab that matches each to popular foundation shades so that it's easy to find the right one for you.

18. Nubian Skin, Mesh Wireless Bra

This wireless bra is crafted from lightweight, soft, stretch tulle.

19. Nubian Skin, Mesh High Waist Brief

These high-waisted mesh briefs go perfectly with the wireless bra.

