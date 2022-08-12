Kim Kardashian’s Beats by Dre Collab Is Here And It’s Everything We’ve Ever Wanted In Headphones

Kim Kardashian is the queen of neutrals. From her constant nude lip to her very minimal, very aesthetically pleasing SKIMS colour palette, no one can nail a muted brown quite like Kim. So, it's no surprise that her latest venture is also minimalist heaven.

In what is the ultimate fusion of technology and fashion, reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, collaborated with Beats by Dre to create her own minimalistic version of the Beats Fit Pro headphones, which Kim herself swears by. They're available in three neutral tones, Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) created to suit a variety of skin tones and blend in with your look. Genius, if you ask us. Plus, they'll blend in beautifully with your SKIMS bodysuit...

Speaking on the collaboration, Kim said: "Since you're wearing something every day I wanted them to blend in, and I've never seen a tech product, especially headphones, be in neutral colours."

She goes on to say: "I was just bringing my creative concept and colour palette to a brand I've always respected and loved. I think I just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory that is useful and user-friendly, and it doesn't have to be anything loud. It just can blend in with what you're wearing. It's kind of a statement."

The Beats x Kim headphones (£199.99) will be available to shop online at Apple on 16 August, and at Selfridges on 17 August.