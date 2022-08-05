What Accessory Links Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba And Simone Ashley?

The power celebrities hold is crazy when you think about it. They get spotted at a restaurant, we want to go there. They’re papped at a new holiday destination, we want to visit. And when it comes to outfits, we want to add what they're wearing to basket. But of course, you always assume that everything they own must be super expensive. So, when we clocked some of our favourite celebs all wearing the same just-about-affordable (read: it won’t require a loan) bag, you can imagine our excitement.

Kate Middleton touched down in Copenhagen earlier this year wearing a red bouclé jacket from Zara, we repeat, Zara! Yes, you know what’s coming next – it sold out (sob). With her punchy tailoring, Middleton wore black trousers, black courts and the sleekest top handle bag in glossy black to match. And guess where it’s from? The brand you’ve most likely got a leather diary or card holder from: Aspinal of London. The Midi Mayfair style is one of the label’s signature handbags. So much so, they’ve launched the design in not one, not two, but 17 other colourways and prints. With this many options, and coming in at £595, it was only a matter of time before another celeb followed in Middleton’s stylish footsteps.

Simone Ashley ©Getty

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley attended this year’s Grand Prix in Monaco wearing a '90s-style patchwork halterneck top, a matching bandana scarf by designer Conner Ives and carrying the same Aspinal of London bag. Choosing from the plethora of designs, Ashley opted for the high summer iteration in raffia. The ultimate summer accessory, the raffia and responsibly-sourced tan leather together is the perfect pairing. And she’s not the only one who's taken a liking to this new design.

Michelle Dockery ©Getty

Jessica Alba is the latest in the line-up of stylish women who's a fan. Wearing a top-to-toe tonal look on Instagram (and twinning with her daughter), the actor and beauty mogul completed her top and trouser outfit with exactly the same bag, just in the slightly darker brown raffia. So why is everyone going wild for this particular bag? It’s the perfect everyday bag to hold with the top-handle or go hands-free with the crossbody strap. You can pick a colour to suit your style, and, if you want a personal touch you can add initials on the strap for an extra £15 or a name for £20.

Kate Middleton ©Getty

If you've got a birthday coming up, or just want to treat yourself, you know what to do.