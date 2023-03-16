How To Find The Perfect Piece Of Jewellery For Your Mum This Mother’s Day

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like the gift of jewellery. This Mother's Day, treat that special Mother figure in your life to something special - we all know they deserve it. If you don't know where to start, consider this you go-to guide for jewellery shopping, from where to shop, what to buy and how much to spend.
The biggest jewellery trends right now
Silver and white gold are having somewhat of a renaissance right now, if you're looking for something a little more fashion focused - we recommend making a switch from gold. For something timeless, gold will always be a winner. There's no need to go for solid, gold plating and vermeil (a thicker version of plating) are great options that should last well and not tarnish. If your Mum is into sparkle, why not try a pavé finish - that's tiny crystals all together rather than one large stone, a super wearable way of adding some glitz. Pearls are another great option - contemporary takes on the traditional pearl necklace or asymmetric pearl earrings from the like of Completedworks and Alighieri will give her jewellery box a sartorial upgrade.
Buy for your budget
Whilst there are plenty of high-end jewellery brands offering beautiful pieces, there are countless options on the high street and mid-range jewellery brands out there, too. Pandora, for example, offers amazing pieces for all budgets whilst Mejuri's sterling silver collection starts at £38 and still looks amazing.
Out on the high-street, gold-plated and vermeil pieces have all the look and feel of luxury brands but without the price tag. &Other Stories collection of gold plated jewellery would make an ideal gift for all the Mothers our there.
Where to shop
Check online for brands delivery dates, many will still offer next day or even Sunday delivery if you're unable to be with your Mum this Sunday. Plus, often jewellery brands offer gift wrapping, so it'll be a one stop shop for all your gift-giving needs.
Don't forget about the high-street, affordable brands have great jewellery collections that are often overlooked. If you want to splurge, high-end jewellery brands are your go-to, Lark & Berry who offer a range of exquisite diamond jewellery will have you covered. Whilst more mid-price jewellery brands will always have great collections, often specifically for Mother's day, so you're guaranteed to find something she'll love.
& Other Stories, Heart Charm Bracelet
Gold plated sterling silver and under £20, win win.