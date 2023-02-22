This Incredible Collection Will Make Getting Dressed Easy This Spring

The start of spring always brings a feeling of hopefulness, as we can all look forward to brighter days and better weather (fingers crossed). The only tricky thing can be negotiating your wardrobe, as you re-adjust to a climate that doesn't (please God) require 400 layers just to leave the house. But what if you're stuck for inspiration? Luckily, thanks to Italian label Herno, dressing for spring just got a whole lot easier.

While this collection feels bang on trend, it's certainly not just for this spring. These pieces are beautifully crafted and designed to last forever, so the trench coat you buy this season will be in your wardrobe for years to come. It doesn't matter what you're doing, either – whether you're on the school run, travelling or enjoying busy weekends, this collection will fit seamlessly into your everyday life.

One of the best things about Herno's spring/summer offering is its versatility. While spring suggests you can stash away your winter coat for now, we all know that the weather can be temperamental. Thankfully, Herno has everything from super-chic trenches to oversized shirts that make for the perfect light layer. There's even a perfectly oversized parka for times when the heavens open and, while it is brilliantly practical, it's also a brilliant shape that will look excellent over jeans and dresses.

In case you're not familiar with Herno, it was founded in 1948 and has been making high-performance coats ever since. It's no wonder, then, that it really has got outerwear down to a fine art – you'd be hard-pressed to find pieces that fuse practicality and style in the same way. Essentially, you know you're in good hands with Herno.