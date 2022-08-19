Here’s Your Invitation To The IKKS Paris Fashion Week Shopping Party

by Sam Dring |

We adore a launch. So, here’s a new French fashion brand to fall for.

Introducing IKKS Paris. Cool, chic and carefully curated. French fashion and lifestyle brand IKKS Paris is making a big impact in the world of women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion.

The recent UK launch has caused a great deal of excitement. IKKS Paris has opened not one, but two stores in London’s most iconic fashion destinations, Carnaby Street, and the King’s Road.

Best of all there’s an event to celebrate and you’re invited.

Thursday 15 September– IKKS Paris, 3 - 4 Carnaby Street, 5 pm - 8 pm.

The French know style, so this soiree is going to be stunning. The store is simply beautiful. Before you even step inside you’ll be greeted by the most incredible coral installation, this sustainable artwork sets the tone for the flagship store. You’ll feel as though you are about to walk into a wonderland. And that’s exactly what IKKS Paris is. And as fashion week parties go this event promise to be filled with Parisian flare.

Come along from 5 pm, enjoy complimentary prosecco, and get a first look at the AW22 collections. There’ll be a master class from one of our Grazia fashion editors, who’ll share their insight and inspiration for the coming season’s key looks, pieces and trends.

You’ll be able to enjoy a personal styling session with one of the Grazia team, plus, there’ll be a fashion illustrator in store too, to sketch your most stylish selfie ever. As well as a polaroid photographer to capture the fun. Guests will also get a chance to shop the IKKS Paris collection for less with an exclusive event discount of 20% off * .

Explore AW22 at IKKS Paris

IKKS Paris’s brand new AW22 collection is a fusion of different eras, cultures, genres, styles, influences, and heritages. The seven themes consist of GRUNGE POETRY, OFFBEAT MILITARY, ARISTO ROCK, NEO EXPLORER, NAVY REBEL, BOHEMIAN POETRY, and URBAN LAB. With women, men, and kids all catered for. The offbeat military, the grunge and bohemian poetry themes run across womenswear only, while the urban lab theme is for men only.

Here are some of our hot picks…

IKKS Paris Collection 2 of 6 Slide 2 of 7 Women’s Chevron Khaki 1440 Reporter Tote Bag We fell for this bag the second we laid eyes on it. It’s a perfect size. It is smart and cute. From the 1440 collection, this zipped double pocket bag has detachable straps and can be carried on the shoulder, crossbody or with the shorter double straps. With iconic suede quilted chevrons, this IKKS’ timeless bag now comes in almond green suede, a pastel colour that’s perfect for all your party and summer outfits. Shop now

Women’s Floral Print High-Waist Joggers Chic yet relaxed these floral crepe jogger-style trousers are a summer staple. The straight-flowing fit is flattering, and the print is just gorgeous. Team with a plain white T or a soft blouse. Dress up or down with heels or trainers. These versatile pants are a summer wardrobe must-have. We say grab the matching jacket too, as a suit this look will take you through to autumn. Shop now

Women’s Tropical Floral Print Crepe Suit Jacket The army colours of this floral print give this jacket a unique edge. This is the kind of sharp tailoring that makes a statement; the cut is exquisite. Pair with the matching pants and you have a suit or simply throw on a pair of jeans. Wear with shorts and a vest for a hot summer style. Shop now

Women’s Khaki Cotton Shirt With Army Badges And Epaulets This khaki overshirt is super on-trend and will add a casual army touch to your outfit. We liked the detailing, the badges and Epaulet-style pleats on the shoulders. A very easy shirt to wear, the long length will look cool with shorts and pumps. We’d say this is a perfect festival piece. Shop now

Men’s Ecru Slim Shirt With Black Tapestry Print IKKS Paris told us that the tapestry print has been borrowed from monarchist decors but is updated in black, to bring the ecru shirt up to date. It’s more rock, more poetic. We think with its fit, fine detail and bold print this shirt is a stand-out piece. Shop now

Women’s Voile Scarf-Print Ruffles High-Neck Blouse This rock-elegant blouse is the season’s must-have. The flared and flowing fabric is light and feminine. The ruffles add to the drama. And best of all there’s literally nothing it can’t be worn with. This blouse is perfect for any occasion. Shop now

IKKS Paris fashion week shopping party, 15 September, 3 - 4 Carnaby Street, 5 pm to 8.

Find out more here.

Make sure the date is in your diary. We’ll see you there…