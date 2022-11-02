Here’s 10 Reasons Why The SKODA KAMIQ Will Have You All Revved Up

by Sam Dring |

When the award-winning SKODA KAMIQ burst onto the SUV scene it instantly drew attention. SKODA had taken things to a new level. The design, detailing, and drive of the KAMIQ had all been meticulously considered (that’s kind of a SKODA thing) and the result was a car that’s become a favourite in the world of SUV’s.

With so much good stuff to recommend it, here’s why we think this car is a run-around that’s an all-round winner. Get ready to upgrade.

1 . Three Trims

The KAMIQ range comprises the SE, the SE L Executive, and our own personal favourite the Monte Carlo. All are stunning. All come with great tech and kit as standard. And all have a good price tag for what you get.

2 . Good Looks

The design team at SKODA have gone above and beyond. This is a super slick-looking vehicle. Stylish and sharp inside and out, the exterior is head-turning, and the interior has a luxury feel.

3 . Best Of Both

As a compact SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) you get big car confidence with small car agility. The SKODA KAMIQ feels strong and manoeuvrers like a dream. Great for those puny parking spaces. The extra ride height gives you a boost, so you have excellent visibility and feel like you are the queen of the road.

4 . Punchy Engine

This SUV packs a punch. It feels good to drive. Winding country lanes, rush hour city traffic, or on the motorway, the performance is perfect. Commuters clocking the miles will love it too, as every journey feels like a joy. And with good MPG you’ll go further for less.

5 . Super Space

There’s lots of legroom front and back, headroom too. Passengers can relax and enjoy the trip. There’s also a huge amount of storage, and the boot is massive. But if that’s not enough (which it will be) you can opt for the ‘Simply Clever’ pack and have under-seat drawers.

6 . Clever

It’s the little things that count. And there are so many quirky wonders with this car. From the windscreen ticket holder for when you pay and display, to the ice scraper in the fuel cap that doubles as a tyre tread gauge. Or the screen wash cap that folds out to a funnel for an easy top-up.

7 . Top Tech

Want connectivity and top tech? You got it. The SKODA KAMIQ features an infotainment system, touchscreen display, wireless Smart-link and other gems like sat nav, parking sensors and LED lights. Optional extras include a virtual cockpit, panoramic glass roof and 18” black alloys. However, they all come as standard on Grazia fave, the Monte Carlo!

8 . Safety First

SKODA are known for their attention to detail and nowhere do they focus more than on the safety of their vehicles. With the SKODA KAMIQ you get rear parking sensors, lane assist and cruise control, making it perfect for any adventure.

9 . Genius

Ok, so we’ve talked about the look, the drive, the tech, and all the usual car stuff, but this is the one feature that had us sold. SKODA has invented a car that guarantees you a good hair day. Simply open the driver’s door to discover a secret umbrella stash. No more frizz when you refuel on a rainy day. Pure genius.

10 . SKODA

SKODA are masters of engineering. German engineering! Enough said. SKODA’s build quality is legendary. Reliable and value-retaining, the KAMIQ is a sensible purchase, it is also a super smart one. This car will stay the distance that’s for sure.