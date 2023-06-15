  1. Home
Struggling To Sleep In This Heat? You Need Some Cooling Pyjamas

Don't toss and turn all night.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
We're all buying fans, having cold showers and muttering 'it's hot!' to passers by in the street. That's right, there's a heatwave in the UK and, like every year, it's like we've never seen the sun before. To be fair to us all, this is largely because we're not really equipped to deal with soaring temperatures and thus the majority of us are without such luxuries as air conditioning. So, if you're struggling to sleep in the heat, you might want to re-think what you're wearing to bed.

If you thought just wearing a baggy T-shirt and shorts would keep you cool, you might be wrong about that, depending on what it's made from. You want to look to fabrics like linen, which is breathable, allowing air to flow between its fibres and cool you down. Cotton, too, has similar properties, although it would need to be pure and not a mix with synthetic fibres.

In terms of pyjamas, the likes of Desmond and Dempsey, Piglet and Dora Larsen have some excellent options, some of which are almost too good just to save for bedtime. Yolke, too, has a glorious nightwear collection and has even introduced the possibility of monogramming your favourites, making them truly personal to you.

Speaking of which, one of the last year's most disarming trends has become the nightdress. With brands such as Sleeper making them with puff sleeves and ruffle details, they've suddenly become acceptable attire for daytime, too – especially in hot weather. Now, more brands have followed suit; If Only If makes some of the prettiest cotton nightdresses on the market.

Bocan Couture, too, makes a variety of poplin dresses and silk gowns that could just as easily be worn to a picnic as they could to bed. But right now, they'll be a God-send for days spent at home, when temperatures feel sticky and unbearable.

Another great discovery is Siân Esther, who makes wonderful pyjamas while also donating 20% of profits to The Luminary Bakery, a social enterprise supporting the UK's most disadvantaged women, offering them training, employment and a sense of community.

It's also worth considering what you're sleeping on. Again, pure cotton or linen bedding is best. Piglet offers sets in a variety of lovely colours, while Mango's homeware collection includes an entire linen section.Cologne and Cotton, too, has a wide range of chic bedding sets, as well as pretty cotton nightwear.

If all else fails, John Lewis & Partners still, remarkably, has some fans in stock. But you might want to be quick.

SHOP: The Best Pyjamas, Nightwear and Bedding To Keep You Cool

1. Desmond &amp; Dempsey Cotton Pyjama Set

desmond & dempsey

There's a reason why Desmond & Dempsey's pyjamas are so popular – they are comfy, chic and keep

desmond & dempsey
2. Mango Linen Bedding

mango bedding

100% linen, this bedding will keep you feeling cool and fresh – even when it feels too hot to sleep.

mango bedding
3. If Only If Smocked Cotton Nightie

if only if

These cotton nightdresses are genuinely glorious. In fact, you'll want to wear them during hot

if only if
4. Olivia von Halle Silk Satin Slip Dress

olivia von halle

The Queen of luxurious nightwear, Olivia von Halle's slip will make you look forward to bed time.

olivia von halle
5. Piglet Linen Duvet Cover

piglet duvet

Piglet makes some of the best linen bedding on the market. Stay cool in these chic stripes.

piglet duvet
6. Sleeper Linen Lounge Suit

sleeper lounge suit

The brand responsible for making nightdresses one of the world's most in-demand items of clothing,

sleeper lounge suit
7. Zara Home Embroidered Nightdress

zara nightdress

This cotton nightdress will be a dream in hot weather.

zara nightdress
8. M&amp;S, Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover

m&s duvet

You can never go wrong with pure cotton, which will see you through every season. It will,

m&s duvet
9. Tekla Cotton Poplin Pyjama Trousers

tekla pyjama trousers

If you just want a comfy pair of PJ bottoms that won't make you melt, try Tekla's cotton pairs.

tekla pyjama trousers
10. The White Company Cotton Nightshirt

the white company nightshirt

You can't go wrong with an oversized cotton nightshirt, which will allow you a good night's sleep

the white company nightshirt
11. Soho Home Linen Short Pyjamas

soho home pyjamas

Loose, light and actually v chic, these PJs will see you through summer with ease.

soho home pyjamas
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us