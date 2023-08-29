  1. Home|
Hailey Bieber Showed Us How To Wear Fashion’s Favourite New Colour In A Trio Of Outstanding Outfits

Three looks, 24 hours.

hailey bieber
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Hailey Bieber is currently a one woman marketing machine. Promoting her latest Rhode product, a Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, she took her commitment to Strawberry Girl Summer – incidentally a trend she, and she alone, sparked – to a whole new level. Almost rivalling Margot Robbie on the Barbie press tour with her on-theme outfits, Bieber showed off a perfect trio of strawberry-inspired looks in just over 24 hours. And they just so happen to be ideal for autumn, too.

Hailey Bieber in a red Vivienne Westwood dress

While we're clinging to the remnants of whatever summer is left, Bieber's strawberry parade is just the tonic we need. Her first look for an appearance on Good Morning America involved a custom red, off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with Maison Ernest mules and a Ferragamo handbag in the same rosy hue.

Hailey Bieber in Marc Jacobs with Manolo Blahnik mules

Her next outfit was a masterclass in how to wear colour if you don't want to wear colour. She chose a white mini dress from Marc Jacobs' autumn/winter 2023 collection, injecting bright red in the form of her shoes, Manolo Blahnik mules, and that same Ferragamo bag.

Hailey Bieber in a red Ermanno Scervino dress

To make it a hat-trick, the third outfit consisted of an Ermanno Scervino dress from the autumn/winter 2023 collection, the aforementioned Maison Ernest heels, the 'B' personalised necklace she's been wearing a lot recently and – just in case you hadn't guessed the theme – a pair of Strawberry earrings.

Hailey Bieber in her strawberry earrings

The good news here is that, not only can you now (finally) get your hands on this much-hyped lip product, you can also take inspiration from HB's outfits for autumn. Red is already autumn/winter's hottest (ahem) shade, having appeared on every catwalk from Bottega Veneta to Prada to The Row, Gucci and Valentino.

So, enjoy your own Strawberry Girl Summer right now and make it last until next spring. After all, if one thing is going to keep your spirits up as temperatures drop and the nights get longer, it's a healthy dose of bright red in your wardrobe.

SHOP: The Best Hailey Bieber-Inspired Red Buys

1. Vivienne Westwood Draped Dress

vivienne westwood dress
Price: £895

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

Always a master of cut, Vivienne Westwood's dresses continue to find an audience year after year.

vivienne westwood dress

2. Vivienne Westwood Crêpe Satin Dress

vivienne westwood satin dress
Price: £3,250

www.mytheresa.com

Description

For super glam vibes à la Hailey, this is a true showstopper of a party dress. While HB's may be

vivienne westwood satin dress

3. House Of CB Off-Shoulder Satin Midi Dress

house of cb hailey bieber dress
Price: £189

www.selfridges.com

Description

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Vivienne Westwood, this is a great alternative to channel

house of cb hailey bieber dress

4. Manolo Blahnik Maysale Suede Mules

manolo mules hailey bieber
Price: £595

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

These have long been at the top of our wishlist and Hailey Bieber has only reiterated the fact

manolo mules hailey bieber

5. Ferragamo Wanda East-West Top Handle Bag

ferragamo bag
Price: £1,855

eu.ferragamo.com

Description

This bag is so great, no wonder HB is wearing it with every outfit. An easy way of working red

ferragamo bag

6. Mango Short Handle Shoulder Bag

mango red bag
Price: £29.99

shop.mango.com

Description

Don't let the price fool you – this shoulder bag from Mango will prove every bit as timeless as

mango red bag

7. Zara Faux Patent Wedge Sandals

zara red shoes
Price: £45.99

www.zara.com

Description

Easier to wear than mules, these sandals will be your new favourite going-out shoe. They're

zara red shoes

8. Richard Quinn Off-Shoulder Ruched Tulle Mini Dress

richard quinn red mini dress
Price: £449 (was 1,498)

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

Hailey's actual dress from Ermanno Scervino may not be on sale yet but this Richard Quinn one is a

richard quinn red mini dress

9. Etsy Strawberry Stud Earrings

etsy strawberry earrings
Price: £7

www.etsy.com

Description

If you really want to tap into the Strawberry Girl Summer trend, these earrings from Etsy will

etsy strawberry earrings

10. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze

rhode lip treatment
Price: £13

www.rhodeskin.com

Description

The product that started it all, the strawberry glaze version of Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment is

rhode lip treatment
