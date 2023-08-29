Hailey Bieber Showed Us How To Wear Fashion’s Favourite New Colour In A Trio Of Outstanding Outfits

Hailey Bieber is currently a one woman marketing machine. Promoting her latest Rhode product, a Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, she took her commitment to Strawberry Girl Summer – incidentally a trend she, and she alone, sparked – to a whole new level. Almost rivalling Margot Robbie on the Barbie press tour with her on-theme outfits, Bieber showed off a perfect trio of strawberry-inspired looks in just over 24 hours. And they just so happen to be ideal for autumn, too.
While we're clinging to the remnants of whatever summer is left, Bieber's strawberry parade is just the tonic we need. Her first look for an appearance on Good Morning America involved a custom red, off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with Maison Ernest mules and a Ferragamo handbag in the same rosy hue.
Her next outfit was a masterclass in how to wear colour if you don't want to wear colour. She chose a white mini dress from Marc Jacobs' autumn/winter 2023 collection, injecting bright red in the form of her shoes, Manolo Blahnik mules, and that same Ferragamo bag.
To make it a hat-trick, the third outfit consisted of an Ermanno Scervino dress from the autumn/winter 2023 collection, the aforementioned Maison Ernest heels, the 'B' personalised necklace she's been wearing a lot recently and – just in case you hadn't guessed the theme – a pair of Strawberry earrings.
The good news here is that, not only can you now (finally) get your hands on this much-hyped lip product, you can also take inspiration from HB's outfits for autumn. Red is already autumn/winter's hottest (ahem) shade, having appeared on every catwalk from Bottega Veneta to Prada to The Row, Gucci and Valentino.
So, enjoy your own Strawberry Girl Summer right now and make it last until next spring. After all, if one thing is going to keep your spirits up as temperatures drop and the nights get longer, it's a healthy dose of bright red in your wardrobe.
SHOP: The Best Hailey Bieber-Inspired Red Buys
Description
Always a master of cut, Vivienne Westwood's dresses continue to find an audience year after year.
Description
For super glam vibes à la Hailey, this is a true showstopper of a party dress. While HB's may be
Description
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Vivienne Westwood, this is a great alternative to channel
Description
These have long been at the top of our wishlist and Hailey Bieber has only reiterated the fact
Description
This bag is so great, no wonder HB is wearing it with every outfit. An easy way of working red
Description
Don't let the price fool you – this shoulder bag from Mango will prove every bit as timeless as
Description
Easier to wear than mules, these sandals will be your new favourite going-out shoe. They're
Description
Hailey's actual dress from Ermanno Scervino may not be on sale yet but this Richard Quinn one is a
Description
If you really want to tap into the Strawberry Girl Summer trend, these earrings from Etsy will
Description
The product that started it all, the strawberry glaze version of Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment is