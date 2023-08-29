Hailey Bieber Showed Us How To Wear Fashion’s Favourite New Colour In A Trio Of Outstanding Outfits

Hailey Bieber in a red Vivienne Westwood dress

While we're clinging to the remnants of whatever summer is left, Bieber's strawberry parade is just the tonic we need. Her first look for an appearance on Good Morning America involved a custom red, off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, paired with Maison Ernest mules and a Ferragamo handbag in the same rosy hue.

Hailey Bieber in Marc Jacobs with Manolo Blahnik mules

Her next outfit was a masterclass in how to wear colour if you don't want to wear colour. She chose a white mini dress from Marc Jacobs' autumn/winter 2023 collection, injecting bright red in the form of her shoes, Manolo Blahnik mules, and that same Ferragamo bag.

Hailey Bieber in a red Ermanno Scervino dress

To make it a hat-trick, the third outfit consisted of an Ermanno Scervino dress from the autumn/winter 2023 collection, the aforementioned Maison Ernest heels, the 'B' personalised necklace she's been wearing a lot recently and – just in case you hadn't guessed the theme – a pair of Strawberry earrings.

Hailey Bieber in her strawberry earrings

The good news here is that, not only can you now (finally) get your hands on this much-hyped lip product, you can also take inspiration from HB's outfits for autumn. Red is already autumn/winter's hottest (ahem) shade, having appeared on every catwalk from Bottega Veneta to Prada to The Row, Gucci and Valentino.

So, enjoy your own Strawberry Girl Summer right now and make it last until next spring. After all, if one thing is going to keep your spirits up as temperatures drop and the nights get longer, it's a healthy dose of bright red in your wardrobe.

SHOP: The Best Hailey Bieber-Inspired Red Buys

