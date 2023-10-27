Guess Who’s Already Got The Christmas Party Started – George At Asda

A magical Christmas is in-store at Geoge at Asda. Once again, they’ve delivered festive fashion that is affordable and full of sparkle. And this collection is so good it’s hard to pick out a favourite piece - every design is a stand-out, and so is the price point. This is partywear that will make you feel fabulous for all the parties, socialising, and special occasions your diary is bursting with. George just proves that great style does not need to be expensive. With the range featuring co-ords, satin, pleats, lace, lurex, and metallics you’ll be spoilt for choice. So, get ready to be bedazzled. Here are our favourite delights from this sparkling Christmas collection.