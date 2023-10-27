Guess Who’s Already Got The Christmas Party Started – George At Asda

A magical Christmas is in-store at Geoge at Asda. Once again, they’ve delivered festive fashion that is affordable and full of sparkle. And this collection is so good it’s hard to pick out a favourite piece - every design is a stand-out, and so is the price point. This is partywear that will make you feel fabulous for all the parties, socialising, and special occasions your diary is bursting with. George just proves that great style does not need to be expensive. With the range featuring co-ords, satin, pleats, lace, lurex, and metallics you’ll be spoilt for choice. So, get ready to be bedazzled. Here are our favourite delights from this sparkling Christmas collection.
Black Sequin Mini Dress
The Hero Dress
The party pièce-de-resistance of the collection is the sequin mini dress. The magpie in us all will be drawn to this shimmering sequinned number. And it comes in a variety of colours. This dress is an absolute showstopper. For maximum impact, team with a pair of metallic platform heels and statement earrings.
Bright Pink Satin Blazer
The Satin Suit
We do love a co-ord, they are super versatile and so stylish, but a hot-pink, satin tailored co-ord – well that’s a fashionista’s dream. This pink suit speaks to the girlie-girl in us all. The satin double-breasted jacket, matching wide leg trousers and corset are a to-die-for combination. Team with a pair of George’s pink satin platforms for the ultimate power pink look.
Plum Pleated Belted Satin Midi Dress
The Posh Party Dress
The luxurious lightweight satin fabric and the pleated detail of this dress make it incredibly chic. With its deep plum shade, scoop neck and button keyhole back fastening it oozes vintage glamour. Cinch your waist with the matching belt or lose it completely for a more flowing look. Cocktails, the work Christmas do, or NYE, this elegant dress will see you stylishly through every occasion.
Gold Shimmer Plisse Tiered Maxi Dress
The Magical Maxi
A little glitter, a little glamour and a ruffle or two – this dress is everything a party dress should be. The Gold Shimmer Plisse Tiered Maxi Dress is a maxi with more. The subtle detailing is divine, perfect for those who want to shine for all the right reasons. The sheer sleeves and a deep V neckline add to the drama - just add killer heels.
