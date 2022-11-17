Nail Your Wardrobe This Season With GANT’s Fashion Forward AW22 Collection

by Lucy Irving |

Despite a somewhat mild start to FW22, the season of chunky knits and red wine by the fire is upon us, and with that, we’re faced with 101 delicious new trends to lust over during the colder months. From the fierce return of sharp cut boots to the influx of quirky knits and oversized outerwear, it can be a minefield debating where best to place your purchases this season when everything looks so tempting.

How about starting with GANT’s stand-out Fall/Winter ’22 collection. The collection is a loving dedication to the brand’s New York heritage and culminates the perfect blend of grit and polish. GANT’s Creative Director Christopher Bastin comments “With this collection, we really wanted to put the focus back on the core and DNA of our brand, in an ode to where it all started: New York City. We’ve utilized our archives and old advertising from the 1970s and 1980s that really tap into the zeitgeist of what was happening to American Sportswear at that time. The results are bolder and more dramatic silhouettes and fabrics, imagined in a more premium and elevated expression”.

The collection consists of two key drops. The first centres around a classic autumnal colour pallet featuring red and yellows and greens paired with pastel shades such as dusky pink and fresh mint to contrast. Key transitional outerwear pieces feature throughout the collection, from elongated trench coats in statement checked prints, to college inspired bomber jackets to add edge to any look.

Drop two features soft tailoring with nods to romance, rodeo, bohemia, and sportswear. Picture two-toned power suits and prints evolving from paisley into seductive patterns of leopard. The tones and colours reference 1970’s nostalgia – centring around neutral shades of creams, whites, camel and brown, with the occasional burnt orange and aubergine colour injection.

For us, the collection triggered immediate lust. So, we’ve teamed up with GANT to create our very own Grazia edit, led by Grazia’s Associate Fashion Editor, Jane McFarland. Jane’s edit captures every essence of the collection and features versatile pieces that turn heads, whatever the dress code.

Shop the collection below.