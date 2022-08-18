You’ve Got To See The Latest Ganni X Levi’s Collaboration

When Ganni x Levi's first coupled up, we knew it was going to be something special. Both brands have cult followings and, together, they've managed to make another denim capsule that's both classic and too-cool-for-school (think baggy boot-cut jeans and two-tone maxi skirts). Seen on the catwalk at the brand's headline show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the eight-piece is inspired by Mother Nature.

In the campaign shots - which feature a cool cast of characters including mega-influencer Emma Chamberlain, and model Imani Randolph - giant pumpkins, radishes and cabbages can be seen growing in the vegetable patch setting; the perfect backdrop to a collection that's playful and mindfully-made.

At Ganni, who has its own Responsible Game Plan (44 goals across people, planet, product, and prosperity to reach by 2023), sustainability is always part of the conversation. And for this particular collaboration with Levi's, everything is made with at least 55% certified organic cotton and natural dyes derived from real plants and minerals. The collection is also available in an extended size range - jackets, dresses and skirts come in XS to 3X - and, with its pretty pastel tints that are kind to the planet and details like ruffled collars - it feels like the fun-factor your denim wardrobe needs for next season.