Game, set, match: these heritage tennis shoes are the ultimate wardrobe staple

by Henrik Lischke |

There’s hardly a sport as chic as tennis. Pimm’s and strawberries and cream aside, centre court style certainly ranks up there with the finer things in life. For the athletes as well as the spectators, the dress code is simple, elegant and - unlike many other sports - also works outside the arena without looking out of place. Case in point? Wimbledon.

But if you think said look begins and ends with a pleated skirt, think again. The key to a proper tennis look also doesn't rest in the platinum links of a tennis bracelet. No, it’s all in the shoes instead. The Italian heritage brand Superga has long made this their USP, with tennis and the brand’s own history being inextricably intertwined. Once the manufacturer of the players’ footwear and still an official partner of the Lawn Tennis Association – the Superga® 2750 is considered the first Italian tennis shoe ever – the shoemaker has since shifted its focus to the courtside, counting the Princess of Wales as one of the classic shoe’s biggest fans.

With years of practice on its side, the successful transition for Superga wasn’t a hard one. After all, who does it better than Italians? When it comes to effortless, everlasting style, this holds particularly true. Ultimately, Superga trainers are a wardrobe workhorse; versatile, go with most things already in your wardrobe and able to take you almost everywhere – in short: they’re a classic.

Striking the balance between heritage values and the ambition to always innovate, Superga trainers are the perfect capsule wardrobe building block. If you count yourself amongst the lucky ones with a ticket to Wimbledon this year, you might want to check out superga.co.uk for the perfect footwear. For additional styling advice on the evergreen trainers, scroll on.

The do-it-all trainers

Amrina Khan (@modestmira _ ) has got her personal style down to a tee: Oversized shapes, feminine silhouettes and blockbuster accessories are one way to describe her wardrobe. She took her 2730 Rope Macrame trainers to Monte Carlo and paired them with a crisp cotton maxi skirt, oversized shirt as well as pearl accessories and a basket bag. Wondering how to take your trainers from courtside to sightseeing? That’s how. Game, set and match.

The highs and the lows

For Lindsey Holland (@lindseyholland _ ) and Kim Turkington (@kimturkington _ ), their summer city getaway saw them watching the tennis in Rome. True to their signature styles, the two played on juxtaposition, matching oversized tailoring, waistcoats and colourful linen with the sporty soles – and it works. Take Note.

Leisure, but make it elevated

Roaming the city of London can pose a few style conundrums, especially in summer. Plenty of walking, street markets and theatres, restaurants and pubs – not to forget Queen’s – Emily Wells (@emswells) ticked all of these activities off her list. In, drumroll, Supergas. Her key to success? Keeping it super simple. Styling up her Cotu Classics and Club S Comforts throughout, Wells stuck to her go-to wide-leg pants and T-shirts to make her city trip as comfortable as possible. Oh, and chic, of course.