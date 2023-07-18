These Were The Best Looks At Wimbledon This Year – And You Can Shop Them Here

There are very few sporting events that perfectly balance edge-of-your-seat action with excellent fashion moments. Wimbledon, however, does it all. If you managed to pry your eyes from the courts for just a few moments this year to play who's-who in the crowds, you'll have spotted some truly great looks that will inspire your summer wardrobe.

Thanks to Sienna Miller's linen suit, Nicola Coughlan's ethereal white midi and Lily James' striped co-ord with an oversized blazer, we now have plenty of outfits we can recreate. Helpfully, there's one place you can find all the pieces you need to nail the Wimbledon-inspired looks which will refresh your wardrobe. Enter: Free People

Emma Corrin, Phoebe Dynevor, Alexa Chung and Neelam Gill at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

The brand's expansive offering includes lightweight linen separates, wear-everywhere denim and breezy summer dresses, all perfect for summer events of every description. Whether you make like Alexa Chung and dress your jeans up with a classic shirt and heels or turn to tailoring, à la Emma Corrin and Rachel Weisz, there are affordable pieces to make life that bit easier.

Tom Hiddleston with Zawe Ashton, Rachel Weisz, Emma Watson and Ncuti Gatwa at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

Free People is so versatile, it even dressed players on the Wimbledon court this year. Thanks to a sponsorship deal with Sloane Stephens through its FP Movement range, Free People's brilliant activewear could be seen in all its glory. And Stephens doesn't just wear FP for play, she's also a fan of the label's clothes off the court as well.

Sloane Stephens wearing Free People at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

So, whether you're coveting a linen suit for a friend's wedding, searching for the perfect summer dress or getting ready for a morning playing actual tennis, we're sure these picks will help you serve sophistication and functionality with ease.

1. High Vibrations Shirt Dress freepeople.com Buy now Description This stylish shirt dress can be easily dressed up or down to take you from day to night. Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

2. Dylan Midi Dress freepeople.com Buy now Description The perfect dress to keep you cool this summer, this midi is flattering and made from super-soft ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

3. Drop Shot Skortsie freepeople.com Buy now Description If your biggest inspiration this year was Sloane herself, you can shop her exact skort for your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

4. Sundown Skirt Co-Ord freepeople.com Buy now Description Co-ords stole the show this year at Wimbledon – this pretty set, with a billowing skirt and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

5. With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Poplin Top freepeople.com Buy now Description A timeless piece you'll wear for years to come, this boyfriend shirt is a consistent best-seller ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

6. Scotch And Soda Edie Linen Blazer Suit freepeople.com Buy now Description This relaxed-fit linen suit delivers effortless vibes, inspired by Sienna Miller in her own ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

7. Forget Me Not Midi Dress freepeople.com Buy now Description Channel Zawe Ashton, who was spotted wearing a blue floral midi dress to Wimbledon this year, in ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

8. Feel Free One-Piece freepeople.com Buy now Description This wide-leg relaxed jumpsuit is comfy and chic – plus is machine washable in case you spill your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

9. Alana Open-Back Striped Midi freepeople.com Buy now Description You'll be beach-ready with the Alana midi, which looks chic with a pair of slingbacks or your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

10. Marsha Sweater Set freepeople.com Buy now Description Flattering, comfortable and versatile, the Marsha might just be your favourite set of the summer. Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

11. Ceci Smocked Midi freepeople.com Buy now Description This midi features an off-the-shoulder neckline and breezy pleated skirt - the ideal ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

12. Rolla's Original Short Overalls freepeople.com Buy now Description Pair with your favourite tee for a classic, elevated take on overalls. Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

13. Lotta Love Linen Trousers freepeople.com Buy now Description Emma Watson was spotted rocking a pair of pink linen trousers at Wimbledon so, naturally, we want ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

14. Swing of Things Dress freepeople.com Buy now Description Practice your serve in this functional but chic one-piece. Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

15. Good Lookin' Short Suit Set freepeople.com Buy now Description Steal Emma Corrin's look with this short suit set in citron silk. Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

16. Super Oversized Boyfriend Maxi Dress freepeople.com Buy now Description Cool and classic, this oversized maxi is a show-stopper. It's also versatile – wear loose over ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now

17. Simply Biased Slip freepeople.com Buy now Description Make this more daytime-appropriate with an oversized silk or linen shirt. We saw Neelam Gill in ... read more Slide 1 of 1 freepeople.com Buy now