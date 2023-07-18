  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

These Were The Best Looks At Wimbledon This Year – And You Can Shop Them Here

Your guide to serving perfect outfits all summer long thanks to Free People.

by Jade Moscrop |
Posted

There are very few sporting events that perfectly balance edge-of-your-seat action with excellent fashion moments. Wimbledon, however, does it all. If you managed to pry your eyes from the courts for just a few moments this year to play who's-who in the crowds, you'll have spotted some truly great looks that will inspire your summer wardrobe.

Thanks to Sienna Miller's linen suit, Nicola Coughlan's ethereal white midi and Lily James' striped co-ord with an oversized blazer, we now have plenty of outfits we can recreate. Helpfully, there's one place you can find all the pieces you need to nail the Wimbledon-inspired looks which will refresh your wardrobe. Enter: Free People

Emma Corrin, Phoebe Dynevor, Alexa Chung and&nbsp;Neelam Gill&nbsp;at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

The brand's expansive offering includes lightweight linen separates, wear-everywhere denim and breezy summer dresses, all perfect for summer events of every description. Whether you make like Alexa Chung and dress your jeans up with a classic shirt and heels or turn to tailoring, à la Emma Corrin and Rachel Weisz, there are affordable pieces to make life that bit easier.

Tom Hiddleston with Zawe Ashton, Rachel Wiesz, Emma Watson and Ncuti Gatwa at Wimbledon.
Tom Hiddleston with Zawe Ashton, Rachel Weisz, Emma Watson and Ncuti Gatwa at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

Free People is so versatile, it even dressed players on the Wimbledon court this year. Thanks to a sponsorship deal with Sloane Stephens through its FP Movement range, Free People's brilliant activewear could be seen in all its glory. And Stephens doesn't just wear FP for play, she's also a fan of the label's clothes off the court as well.

Sloane Stephens wearing Free People at Wimbledon. ©Getty Images

So, whether you're coveting a linen suit for a friend's wedding, searching for the perfect summer dress or getting ready for a morning playing actual tennis, we're sure these picks will help you serve sophistication and functionality with ease.

1. High Vibrations Shirt Dress

High Vibrations Shirt Dress

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

This stylish shirt dress can be easily dressed up or down to take you from day to night.

High Vibrations Shirt Dress
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

2. Dylan Midi Dress

Dylan Midi Dress

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

The perfect dress to keep you cool this summer, this midi is flattering and made from super-soft

Dylan Midi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

3. Drop Shot Skortsie

Drop Shot Skortsie

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

If your biggest inspiration this year was Sloane herself, you can shop her exact skort for your

Drop Shot Skortsie
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

4. Sundown Skirt Co-Ord

Sundown Skirt Co-Ord

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Co-ords stole the show this year at Wimbledon – this pretty set, with a billowing skirt and

Sundown Skirt Co-Ord
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

5. With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Poplin Top

With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Poplin Top

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

A timeless piece you'll wear for years to come, this boyfriend shirt is a consistent best-seller

With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Poplin Top
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

6. Scotch And Soda Edie Linen Blazer Suit

Scotch & Soda Edie Linen Blazer Suit

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

This relaxed-fit linen suit delivers effortless vibes, inspired by Sienna Miller in her own

Scotch & Soda Edie Linen Blazer Suit
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

7. Forget Me Not Midi Dress

Forget Me Not Midi Dress

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Channel Zawe Ashton, who was spotted wearing a blue floral midi dress to Wimbledon this year, in

Forget Me Not Midi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

8. Feel Free One-Piece

Feel Free One-Piece

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

This wide-leg relaxed jumpsuit is comfy and chic – plus is machine washable in case you spill your

Feel Free One-Piece
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

9. Alana Open-Back Striped Midi

Alana Open-Back Striped Midi

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

You'll be beach-ready with the Alana midi, which looks chic with a pair of slingbacks or your

Alana Open-Back Striped Midi
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

10. Marsha Sweater Set

Marsha Sweater Set

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Flattering, comfortable and versatile, the Marsha might just be your favourite set of the summer.

Marsha Sweater Set
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

11. Ceci Smocked Midi

Ceci Smocked Midi

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

This midi features an off-the-shoulder neckline and breezy pleated skirt - the ideal

Ceci Smocked Midi
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

12. Rolla's Original Short Overalls

Rolla's Original Short Overalls

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Pair with your favourite tee for a classic, elevated take on overalls.

Rolla's Original Short Overalls
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

13. Lotta Love Linen Trousers

Lotta Love Linen Trousers

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Emma Watson was spotted rocking a pair of pink linen trousers at Wimbledon so, naturally, we want

Lotta Love Linen Trousers
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

14. Swing of Things Dress

Swing of Things Dress

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Practice your serve in this functional but chic one-piece.

Swing of Things Dress
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

15. Good Lookin' Short Suit Set

Good Lookin' Short Suit Set

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Steal Emma Corrin's look with this short suit set in citron silk.

Good Lookin' Short Suit Set
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

16. Super Oversized Boyfriend Maxi Dress

Super Oversized Boyfriend Maxi Dress

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Cool and classic, this oversized maxi is a show-stopper. It's also versatile – wear loose over

Super Oversized Boyfriend Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

17. Simply Biased Slip

Simply Biased Slip

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Make this more daytime-appropriate with an oversized silk or linen shirt. We saw Neelam Gill in

Simply Biased Slip
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now

18. Easy Does It Maxi

Easy Does It Maxi

freepeople.com

Buy now

Description

Pair this with chunky loafers and an oversized blazer for a cooler take on smart-casual.

Easy Does It Maxi
Slide 1 of 1

freepeople.com

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us