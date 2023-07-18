These Were The Best Looks At Wimbledon This Year – And You Can Shop Them Here

There are very few sporting events that perfectly balance edge-of-your-seat action with excellent fashion moments. Wimbledon, however, does it all. If you managed to pry your eyes from the courts for just a few moments this year to play who's-who in the crowds, you'll have spotted some truly great looks that will inspire your summer wardrobe.
Thanks to Sienna Miller's linen suit, Nicola Coughlan's ethereal white midi and Lily James' striped co-ord with an oversized blazer, we now have plenty of outfits we can recreate. Helpfully, there's one place you can find all the pieces you need to nail the Wimbledon-inspired looks which will refresh your wardrobe. Enter: Free People
The brand's expansive offering includes lightweight linen separates, wear-everywhere denim and breezy summer dresses, all perfect for summer events of every description. Whether you make like Alexa Chung and dress your jeans up with a classic shirt and heels or turn to tailoring, à la Emma Corrin and Rachel Weisz, there are affordable pieces to make life that bit easier.
Free People is so versatile, it even dressed players on the Wimbledon court this year. Thanks to a sponsorship deal with Sloane Stephens through its FP Movement range, Free People's brilliant activewear could be seen in all its glory. And Stephens doesn't just wear FP for play, she's also a fan of the label's clothes off the court as well.
So, whether you're coveting a linen suit for a friend's wedding, searching for the perfect summer dress or getting ready for a morning playing actual tennis, we're sure these picks will help you serve sophistication and functionality with ease.
1. High Vibrations Shirt Dress
This stylish shirt dress can be easily dressed up or down to take you from day to night.
2. Dylan Midi Dress
The perfect dress to keep you cool this summer, this midi is flattering and made from super-soft
3. Drop Shot Skortsie
If your biggest inspiration this year was Sloane herself, you can shop her exact skort for your
4. Sundown Skirt Co-Ord
Co-ords stole the show this year at Wimbledon – this pretty set, with a billowing skirt and
5. With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Poplin Top
A timeless piece you'll wear for years to come, this boyfriend shirt is a consistent best-seller
6. Scotch And Soda Edie Linen Blazer Suit
This relaxed-fit linen suit delivers effortless vibes, inspired by Sienna Miller in her own
7. Forget Me Not Midi Dress
Channel Zawe Ashton, who was spotted wearing a blue floral midi dress to Wimbledon this year, in
8. Feel Free One-Piece
This wide-leg relaxed jumpsuit is comfy and chic – plus is machine washable in case you spill your
9. Alana Open-Back Striped Midi
You'll be beach-ready with the Alana midi, which looks chic with a pair of slingbacks or your
10. Marsha Sweater Set
Flattering, comfortable and versatile, the Marsha might just be your favourite set of the summer.
11. Ceci Smocked Midi
This midi features an off-the-shoulder neckline and breezy pleated skirt - the ideal
12. Rolla's Original Short Overalls
Pair with your favourite tee for a classic, elevated take on overalls.
13. Lotta Love Linen Trousers
Emma Watson was spotted rocking a pair of pink linen trousers at Wimbledon so, naturally, we want
14. Swing of Things Dress
Practice your serve in this functional but chic one-piece.
15. Good Lookin' Short Suit Set
Steal Emma Corrin's look with this short suit set in citron silk.
16. Super Oversized Boyfriend Maxi Dress
Cool and classic, this oversized maxi is a show-stopper. It's also versatile – wear loose over
17. Simply Biased Slip
Make this more daytime-appropriate with an oversized silk or linen shirt. We saw Neelam Gill in
18. Easy Does It Maxi
Pair this with chunky loafers and an oversized blazer for a cooler take on smart-casual.