These Are The Best Floral Dresses On The High Street

Few things capture the beauty and charm of nature quite like a floral dress. Whether it's delicate blossoms on muted colours or striking prints that make a statement, floral dresses continue to dazzle us decade after decade. Perfect for wedding guest dresses, holiday outfits or just because, we can always rely on a floral dress to rise to the occasion.

Among the countless brands with florals on offer, Free People's dress collection is one we come back to for every event. Renowned for its quality, the brand perfectly balances creative charm, contemporary trends and timeless elegance to secure a top spot in our regular rotation.

Whether it's a vibrant botanical print or a dainty floral motif you're searching for (or one of each!), take a look at Free People's floral dress collection and fall in love with your new favourite.

SHOP: Free People's Summer Dress Collection

1. Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description Perfect for a city break, brunch or beach day, this is the most stunning flowy maxi dress, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

2. Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description Versatile and timeless, this floral printed maxi features a sweetheart-inspired neckline, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

3. For Love And Lemons Amalfi Midi Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description The clue is in the name - this dress is made for yacht days on the Amalfi Coast, Aperol Spritz in ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

4. Printed Bom Bom Mini Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description A must-have for your holiday snaps, the Bom Bom Mini Dress combines florals and polka dots for a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

5. Bluebell Maxi www.freepeople.com Buy now Description Simply ethereal. For Glastonbury and beyond, this dress has a relaxed fit with a waist tie for ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

6. Gabby Mini Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description If you're still channelling cottage-core (we know we are), opt for the Gabby Mini for effortlessly ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

7. Amina Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description The corsage is really having a moment, and the Amina dress features a sweet floral detail that ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

8. Finer Things Printed Midi Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description This show-stopper can be easily dressed up for special occasions, or paired with a white trainer ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

9. Forget Me Not Midi Dress www.freepeople.com Buy now Description The perfect brunch dress does indeed exist. This midi goes with literally anything and is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 www.freepeople.com Buy now

How to style your new floral dress