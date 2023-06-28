  1. Home
These Are The Best Floral Dresses On The High Street

For summer and beyond.

by Jade Moscrop
Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress
Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress
For Love And Lemons Amalfi Midi Dress
Printed Bom Bom Mini Dress
Bluebell Maxi
Gabby Mini Dress
Amina Dress
Finer Things Printed Midi Dress
Forget Me Not Midi Dress
Few things capture the beauty and charm of nature quite like a floral dress. Whether it's delicate blossoms on muted colours or striking prints that make a statement, floral dresses continue to dazzle us decade after decade. Perfect for wedding guest dresses, holiday outfits or just because, we can always rely on a floral dress to rise to the occasion.

Among the countless brands with florals on offer, Free People's dress collection is one we come back to for every event. Renowned for its quality, the brand perfectly balances creative charm, contemporary trends and timeless elegance to secure a top spot in our regular rotation.

Whether it's a vibrant botanical print or a dainty floral motif you're searching for (or one of each!), take a look at Free People's floral dress collection and fall in love with your new favourite.

SHOP: Free People's Summer Dress Collection

1. Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress

Free People Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress

Perfect for a city break, brunch or beach day, this is the most stunning flowy maxi dress,

2. Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress

Free People Sundrenched Printed Maxi Dress

Versatile and timeless, this floral printed maxi features a sweetheart-inspired neckline,

3. For Love And Lemons Amalfi Midi Dress

Free People For Love & Lemons Amalfi Midi Dress

The clue is in the name - this dress is made for yacht days on the Amalfi Coast, Aperol Spritz in

4. Printed Bom Bom Mini Dress

Printed Bom Bom Mini Dress

A must-have for your holiday snaps, the Bom Bom Mini Dress combines florals and polka dots for a

5. Bluebell Maxi

Free People Spell Village Strappy Maxi Dress

Simply ethereal. For Glastonbury and beyond, this dress has a relaxed fit with a waist tie for

6. Gabby Mini Dress

free people gabby mini

If you're still channelling cottage-core (we know we are), opt for the Gabby Mini for effortlessly

7. Amina Dress

Free People Amina Dress

The corsage is really having a moment, and the Amina dress features a sweet floral detail that

8. Finer Things Printed Midi Dress

Free People Finer Things Printed Midi Dress

This show-stopper can be easily dressed up for special occasions, or paired with a white trainer

9. Forget Me Not Midi Dress

Free People Forget Me Not Midi Dress

The perfect brunch dress does indeed exist. This midi goes with literally anything and is

How to style your new floral dress

For a casual daytime look, pair floral dresses with white trainers and a light-wash vintage denim jacket, plus your favourite cross-body bag. To elevate the outfit for a night out with friends, opt for a tailored blazer and a block heel or heeled ankle boot, along with statement earrings. Love a bit of contrast? Dig out your favourite Dr Martens and oversized leather jacket, along with layered necklaces and stacked rings.

