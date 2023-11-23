I’m Only Wearing One Pair Of (Surprising) Shoes This Winter – And There’s 50% Off For Black Friday

Sometimes, a pair of shoes comes along and you wonder how you ever lived without them. I'm not exaggerating. I recently fell head over heels for one of the unlikeliest pairs imaginable. Not a slingback with va-va-voom sex appeal. Not a knee-high boot with look-at-me energy. No, it was in fact a flat leather mule from FitFlop, the brand famous for its trademarked midsole technology that is pressure-diffusing, impact-reducing and super-cushioning. Reader, I love them.
They're so comfortable, so practical - I can't bring myself to subject my feet to anything else now that they've met these ergonomic mules. Modern and minimal, the upper is crafted from a single piece of soft leather for a vibe that's chic, clean and not unlike much more expensive shoes from brands that have made a lifestyle choice out of quiet luxury (ahem, The Row). I plan on wearing them all winter, with my favourite turn-up jeans, a swishing pleated skirt, a utilitarian boiler suit – the options are endless.
If this is all sounding like a flat shoe fever dream, prepare to feel even more faint. Because FitFlop's Black Friday sale has already started - and there are so many deliciously comfortable shoes to shop at up to 50% off. Full disclosure, my beloved mules aren't actually discounted (they're still available for £130 - and are worth every penny). But there are so many brilliant options, including a pair of leather house slippers that a) look very similar and b) can actually be worn outdoors thanks to rubber outsoles. Prepare to feel like you're walking on sofa cushions for the foreseeable future.
