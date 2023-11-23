I’m Only Wearing One Pair Of (Surprising) Shoes This Winter – And There’s 50% Off For Black Friday

Sometimes, a pair of shoes comes along and you wonder how you ever lived without them. I'm not exaggerating. I recently fell head over heels for one of the unlikeliest pairs imaginable. Not a slingback with va-va-voom sex appeal. Not a knee-high boot with look-at-me energy. No, it was in fact a flat leather mule from FitFlop, the brand famous for its trademarked midsole technology that is pressure-diffusing, impact-reducing and super-cushioning. Reader, I love them.

They're so comfortable, so practical - I can't bring myself to subject my feet to anything else now that they've met these ergonomic mules. Modern and minimal, the upper is crafted from a single piece of soft leather for a vibe that's chic, clean and not unlike much more expensive shoes from brands that have made a lifestyle choice out of quiet luxury (ahem, The Row). I plan on wearing them all winter, with my favourite turn-up jeans, a swishing pleated skirt, a utilitarian boiler suit – the options are endless.