This App Makes It Easy To Find The Most Amazing Vintage And Pre-Loved Clothes

Paid Partnership

Secondhand and vintage fashion has never been more popular, largely thanks to many designers' archive pieces becoming sought-after by countless celebrities. So, it's no surprise that reselling and buying apps have started to blow up as some of the best places to find new (old) clothes for your wardrobe. The app that's reimagining pre-loved shopping? FINDS.

With a similar approach to other leading social apps, FINDS looks towards content creators filming and selling their pieces on interactive shoppable video clips and live streams from which fans can purchase directly. Think teleshopping turned Gen-Z or TikTok-meets-Depop, consumers can buy their favourite pieces with the click of a button and search down their most-wanted vintage, second-hand and handmade pieces.

©finds

The app is all about curated fashion finds and insider releases and has partnered with a young generation of influencers like digital creator Lara Adkins (@laraadkins), known for her thrifting tips and 90s fashion style. Her app-exclusive drop includes specially-curated choices like denim capris, vintage square-toe heels and designer monogram shoulder bags.

Founded by Jemma Stacey and Carl Mustad back in 2021, FINDS was created with the belief that successful shopping online should be social and video-based, encouraging community and driving personalised recommendations for fashion staples. You just need to scroll down the app to see how it has come to life, with video after video of fashion pieces, clear price tagging alongside opportunities to comment, like and save – just like any other platform.

©laraadkins and finds.world on instagram

So, if you're keen to see what all the fuss is about, the new social shopping app FINDS is available on the App Store to download for free and you can follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok to see the latest releases. Take a scroll and see what gems you can find to add to your wardrobe by downloading it below.

Download FINDS on the App Store