  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Fenwick’s Christmas Warm-Up Event Has Just Gone Live – And There Are Major Designer Discounts

Race you to the check-out.

by Emily Farquhar |
Published
Paid Promotion

It's that time of the year again when our list of items to buy (and Christmas presents to splurge on) is getting longer by the minute. That's why we've been hoping that those extra special pieces we've bookmarked throughout the year will go on sale right about now.

Well, Christmas shopping has just gotten a little bit more exciting thanks to Fenwick's Christmas Warm Up Event. That's right, Fenwick is offering up to 30% off all fashion items and up to 20% off it's home and tech, beauty and food categories.

Whether you're in need of a new tote or a leather jacket for the festive season ahead, all of the latest fashion pieces can be found at Fenwick.

Perhaps even your beauty and skincare regime could do with a makeover? That's where Fenwick's 12 Days Of Beauty Calendar worth £791, now under £150, could do just the trick.

From all the top fashion and beauty brands to the world's best (and most Insta-worthy) tech and homeware brands, we've handpicked 15 items we will be surprising our loved ones with this Christmas.

Just to note, this Black Friday sale ends soon - November 27th to be exact - so get in quick while stocks last.

1. Anine Bing Kaia Blazer

Price: £390.40 (was £488)

Price: £390.40 (was £488)

2. Fenwick 2023 12 Days Of Beauty Calendar

Price: £148.50 (was £165)

Price: £148.50 (was £165)

3. SMEG 50's Retro Style Kettle

Price: £134.10 (was £149)

Price: £134.10 (was £149)

4. Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Price: £180 (was £225)

Price: £180 (was £225)

5. Kurt Geiger Orson Crystal Mule

Price: £49 (was £89)

Price: £49 (was £89)

6. Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0

Price: £84 (was £105)

Price: £84 (was £105)

7. Barbour International Track Line Quilt

Price: £207.20 (was £259)

Price: £207.20 (was £259)

8. Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker

Price: £134.10 (was £149)

Price: £134.10 (was £149)

9. VEJA Campo White Khaki

Price: £105 (was £120)

Price: £105 (was £120)

10. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Kit

Price: £38.70 (was £43)

Price: £38.70 (was £43)

11. 818 Tequila Anejo

Price: £58.50 (was £65)

Price: £58.50 (was £65)

12. Marella Metano Leather Jacket

Price: £301 (was £430)

Price: £301 (was £430)

13. Good American Always Fits Sculpt One Piece

Price: £36 (was £90)

Price: £36 (was £90)

14. Gucci Beauty Mascara

Price: £27.90 (was £31)

Price: £27.90 (was £31)

15. AllSaints Bassett Bomber

Price: £104 (was £149)

Price: £104 (was £149)

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us