While We Wait For Mango’s Faux-Shearling Jacket To Be Restocked, Here Are Some Alternatives

If you end up asking yourself, 'Do I need a jacket and an umberella?' as you leave the house in the morning, the answer is yes (to both). Now we've cleared that one up, it's time to tell you about the jacket-of-dreams from Zara. This particular faux-shearling jacket landed on site last month, and owes its already-cult status to the £1,730 designer Tôteme 'It' style from last year. The Mango version is in the same creamy shade, it has the (faux) leather trim and it even has the toggle details, but for just £99.99. Unsurprisingly, it sold out within 24 hours!

Those who managed to snap up the high street hero have been eager to show it off on Instagram. Rachael Clifton has let her teddy jacket take centre stage by teaming it with a classic black roll neck, indigo jeans and chunky boots – a fail-safe autumn outfit formula. And Débora Rosa also took a similar approach by wearing it with wide-leg jeans. When you've got a showstopper of a jacket, you barely even have to think about what to wear underneath. So, the question we all want to know: when is it coming back?

We've been in touch with our contacts at Mango, and although they can't tell us an exact date, they have told us that it definitely will be restocked very soon. And if you head online (here), you can sign up to get an email notification as soon as it's back.

If you don't want to wait, though, we're here to tell you there are so many other amazing faux-shearling jackets on the high street right now. And every brand including Zara, Arket, COS and Albaray has the cosiest styles. Keep going to see our pick of the best teddy jackets.