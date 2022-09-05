The Best Engagement Party Outfits For Celebrating Before The Big Day

by Natalie Hammond |

Summer might be almost over, but you probably still have a calendar full of weddings, christenings, birthdays, leaving dos and engagement parties you look forward to/dread, depending on how organised you are in the wardrobe department. And if you're the bride-to-be, that last entry in particular deserves a little bit of extra thought. You're looking for an outfit that will set the tone for the big day (i.e. fabulous) and has whisper of bridal style without being too literal. Or you could just go all out on the glamour front.

There are so many engagement party dresses to choose from, but for something truly special, that will stand out for all the right reasons, De La Vali is a favourite. Cadillac, its halter neck minidress made of white sequins and trimmed with feathers, is a thing of beauty and is guaranteed to bring some theatre to the table. If, on the other hand, you don't want something white, Anna October has the perfect little black dress with a difference. Amy Lynn's sell-out puffball dress, meanwhile, is available in bridal white but also lavender (and actually, would make a rather nice bridesmaids dress).

But if you want to avoid dresses altogether, you can always dial up the drama with silky pyjamas (Sleeper's feathered pair is the ultimate party outfit). Norma Kamali's spotted bandeau jumpsuit is also fabulous - and, crucially, comfortable thanks to the fact that it's jersey.

Happy celebrating!