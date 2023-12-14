  1. Home|
Why Disco Denim Is A Hit This Party Season

You won't be able to resist the utter OTT-ness of rhinestone jeans.

by Emma McCarthy |
Published
It’s not often that a frivolous fashion purchase turns out to be one of the most versatile investments in your wardrobe. But that’s precisely what happened when I took a punt on a pair of rhinestone-encrusted disco denim jeans. Mine were from Donna Ida, bought in a sample sale, and the inner magpie in me just couldn’t resist the utter OTT-ness of them. What I didn’t expect is that they would, in fact, prove to be the perfect plus-one this party season.

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait jeans

I’ve worn them to a whole host of events, including – but not limited to – the office Christmas party, a pub quiz, cocktails in a fancy hotel, my best friend’s birthday dinner and a Harry Styles concert. I suspect I’ll probably wear them to sit on my sofa on Christmas day and to toast in the New Year, too. They’re just the thing when a sequin party dress feels excessive, but you still want something suitably festive. Best of all, of course, they boast the comfort of denim, but with enough pizzazz to outshine the Christmas tree. Before I knew it, I’d bought a second pair in a dark indigo wash.

Converted? The best styles out there are casual in cut with every inch covered in micro-crystals – like the silver-studded pair from H&M’s Studio collection, which went viral on TikTok and promptly sold out, or Self-Portrait’s blue rhinestone jeans as seen on Gigi Hadid. For something slightly more subtle, Maje’s boyfriend jeans feature crystal-trimmed pockets. For maximum impact, the key is to keep the rest of your look low-key – think tailoring and trainers, or a navy cashmere jumper and kitten heels. O tidings of comfort and joy!

Shop: Disco Denim

1.

Self-Portrait, Blue Rhinestone Denim Jeans

disco denim
Price: £380

www.self-portrait.com

Description

These Self-Portrait jeans are jaw-dropping - and Gigi Hadid loves them too.

disco denim
Price: £380

www.self-portrait.com

2.

H&M, Rhinestone-embellished Jeans

disco denim
Price: £229.99

www2.hm.com

Description

When these catch the light, trust us - all eyes will be on you. They're currently sold out so sign

disco denim
Price: £229.99

www2.hm.com

3.

Aligne, Jacinda Diamante Wide Leg Jean

disco denim
Price: £119.99 (was £149)

aligne.co

Description

These disco denim jeans are now on sale; catch them while you can.

disco denim
Price: £119.99 (was £149)

aligne.co

4.

All Saints, Wendel Crystal-embellished Wide-leg High-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans

disco denim
Price: £259

www.selfridges.com

Description

The rugged cut at the bottom of these jeans adds the perfect finishing touch.

disco denim
Price: £259

www.selfridges.com

5.

River Island, Black Embellished Stove Pipe Straight Jeans

disco denim
Price: £65

www.riverisland.com

Description

If you're after a high street buy for under £100, we'd swoop this one up!

disco denim
Price: £65

www.riverisland.com

6.

Maje, Wide-leg Jeans With Rhinestones

disco denim
Price: £143.40

uk.maje.com

Description

Just the waistband and the pockets for that 'you tried but didn't try' look.

disco denim
Price: £143.40

uk.maje.com

