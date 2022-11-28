  1. Home
Quick! There’s 40% Off These Designer Bags (Including Coach, Vivienne Westwood And Marc Jacobs)

As well as £180 off the Coach Signature Tabby bag.

When it comes to Black Friday weekend, there is a mass of sales and discounts that are simply irresistible. From almost 50% off the Dyson Hair Dryer to hunting down the finest of tech deals in the Amazon sales, no corner of the internet has been left unturned. One department not to miss? Designer bags. Whether you're looking for trending or traditional choices, the MyBag Black Friday weekend sale is full of our designer dreams.

How much is it offering, you ask? Nobody likes a measly 15% off any sales (please, we can get that anywhere) so MyBag has a huge almost half-price offer, with designers coming in at up to the 40% off mark. Coach, Marc Jacobs, Moschino and Chloé are all included in the massive savings - so payday couldn't have come in at a better time.

Impressively, some of the biggest saving highlights of up to 40% include the Valentino Bags Cookie Chain Shoulder Bag as well as a deep berry choice of the Coach Pillow Tabby 26 Shoulder Bag. Just add code MB40 at the checkout.

Coming down to 30% off with code MB30, you'll find steals like the Michael Kors Women's Hamilton Legacy Large Belted Satchel and the infamous Marc Jacobs The Mini Tote Bag - and that's just the start of MyBag's wide collection.

If that hasn't tempted you enough, we've rounded up our favourite (and most necessary) purchases from the designer bag discounts on MyBag. Don't hold back because designer discounts don't come every day - and the Black Friday weekend ends tonight.

Marc Jacobs The Mini Tote Bag Shiny
Coach Signature Tabby 26 Leather-Coated Canvas Shoulder Bag
Vivienne Westwood Jourdan Medium Leather Bag
Pinko Love Mini Icon Logo-Plaqued Leather Bag
Kate Spade New York Market Jacquard Tote Bag
Coach Pillow Tabby 26 Shoulder Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli Baguette Leather Bag
Love Moschino Quilted Leather Cross Body Bag
Coach Women's Washed Denim Signature Field Tote Bag 22
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Hamilton Legacy Large Belted Satchel - Black
Kurt Geiger London Mini Kensington Velvet
Tory Burch Kira Square Leather Cross-Body Bag
Vivienne Westwood Ruby Faux Leather and Logo-Jacquard Cross Body Bag
Marc Jacobs The Micro Tote Crinkle Leather Bag
See by Chloé Women's Hana Cross Body Bag
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us