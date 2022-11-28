Quick! There’s 40% Off These Designer Bags (Including Coach, Vivienne Westwood And Marc Jacobs)

When it comes to Black Friday weekend, there is a mass of sales and discounts that are simply irresistible. From almost 50% off the Dyson Hair Dryer to hunting down the finest of tech deals in the Amazon sales, no corner of the internet has been left unturned. One department not to miss? Designer bags. Whether you're looking for trending or traditional choices, the MyBag Black Friday weekend sale is full of our designer dreams.

How much is it offering, you ask? Nobody likes a measly 15% off any sales (please, we can get that anywhere) so MyBag has a huge almost half-price offer, with designers coming in at up to the 40% off mark. Coach, Marc Jacobs, Moschino and Chloé are all included in the massive savings - so payday couldn't have come in at a better time.

Coming down to 30% off with code MB30, you'll find steals like the Michael Kors Women's Hamilton Legacy Large Belted Satchel and the infamous Marc Jacobs The Mini Tote Bag - and that's just the start of MyBag's wide collection.

If that hasn't tempted you enough, we've rounded up our favourite (and most necessary) purchases from the designer bag discounts on MyBag. Don't hold back because designer discounts don't come every day - and the Black Friday weekend ends tonight.

SHOP: Last Minute Black Friday Deals On Designer Handbags