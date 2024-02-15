The Most In-Demand Ballet Shoe You’ve Seen All Over Instagram Just Got A Major New Season Update

Paid Partnership

Winter, you've served us well. We've enjoyed the chilly days with our long coats, chunky boots and knitted hats, but we're definitely ready for something new. It's not you, it's us. With spring just around the corner, we're eager to swap the socks and tights for something free and easy - enter the ballet flat.

The '90s and '00s hero is back for another round, hot off its popularity from last year. One brand that definitely hasn't had enough of the ballet flat just yet is Dear Frances, whose 'Balla' mesh shoe sold out and was restocked several times over the last 12 months. Loved by influencers, fashion editors and celebrities, it's crafted from sheer Italian mesh, giving it a near-nude composition and a glove-like fit.

©Dear Frances

Not content with being one of the most coveted shoes of 2023, Dear Frances has returned with a glitzy twist on its sell-out shoe to create the ultimate luxury ballerina. Utilising small and large crystals and available in several new colourways, the Balla is ready to be your go-to shoe once more.