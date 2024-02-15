The Most In-Demand Ballet Shoe You’ve Seen All Over Instagram Just Got A Major New Season Update

Paid Partnership
Winter, you've served us well. We've enjoyed the chilly days with our long coats, chunky boots and knitted hats, but we're definitely ready for something new. It's not you, it's us. With spring just around the corner, we're eager to swap the socks and tights for something free and easy - enter the ballet flat.
The '90s and '00s hero is back for another round, hot off its popularity from last year. One brand that definitely hasn't had enough of the ballet flat just yet is Dear Frances, whose 'Balla' mesh shoe sold out and was restocked several times over the last 12 months. Loved by influencers, fashion editors and celebrities, it's crafted from sheer Italian mesh, giving it a near-nude composition and a glove-like fit.
Not content with being one of the most coveted shoes of 2023, Dear Frances has returned with a glitzy twist on its sell-out shoe to create the ultimate luxury ballerina. Utilising small and large crystals and available in several new colourways, the Balla is ready to be your go-to shoe once more.
SHOP: The New Balla Crystal Ballet Flat
The Balla white is elevated with delicate small white crystals, perfect for everyday wear.
For day-to-night styling, opt for the black version with small black crystals.
Go big or go home with the star of the show, complete with large silver crystals.
Description
Elevate your evening looks with the black Balla pumps with large black crystals.