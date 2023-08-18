The Best Chelsea Boots Because It’s Almost That Time Of Year

This summer's been such a wash out so far - sorry, it has - that we almost want to skip ahead to autumn. If we're not going to to be blessed with bare-arms temperatures anytime soon, we might as well surrender to opaque tights and winter boots. And because we're not quite ready for thigh-highs (or even knee-highs to be honest), Chelsea boots seem like the best place to start.
Chelsea boots usually have an elasticated panel and chunky track sole, which means they're one of the most comfortable kinds of boots. Even with the addition of a modest block heel, you can pretty much wear them straight out of the box without so much as a blister (as long as your socks are too thick or too thin).
They're also incredibly versatile to style. Chelsea boots look great with wide-leg jeans, even when you can only see the tips and the soles, and also lend a certain amount of cool-girl edge to swishing midi dresses or ankle-sweeping skirts. Summer might have never arrived but at least you're ahead of the game for autumn.
Ganni's Chelsea boots come with contrast top-stitching that makes them stand out from the crowd.
Geox's Chelsea boots are classic, lightweight and breathable - the ultimate for everyday.
This Chelsea boot has a chunky track-sole for extra grip.
This Chelsea boot has biker credentials with its three-strap buckle. Love.
Vagabond's version has a modest block heel if you prefer your boots to have a bit of lift.
Isabel Marant is the queen of boots. Her Chelsea style is a polished take on the trend.
M&S makes some of the best ankle boots on the high street. Its Chelsea is smart and sturdy, with
For snow days, Dr Martens' Chelsea boot is lined with faux-fur. Delicious.
Grenson's heavy-duty boots will go the distance in your shoe wardrobe.
Solovair's Chelsea boots are crafted from sturdy leather with a goodyear-welted sole.