The Best Chelsea Boots Because It’s Almost That Time Of Year

This summer's been such a wash out so far - sorry, it has - that we almost want to skip ahead to autumn. If we're not going to to be blessed with bare-arms temperatures anytime soon, we might as well surrender to opaque tights and winter boots. And because we're not quite ready for thigh-highs (or even knee-highs to be honest), Chelsea boots seem like the best place to start.

A street-styler wears Chelsea boots in Copenhagen ©Getty

Chelsea boots usually have an elasticated panel and chunky track sole, which means they're one of the most comfortable kinds of boots. Even with the addition of a modest block heel, you can pretty much wear them straight out of the box without so much as a blister (as long as your socks are too thick or too thin).

A street-styler wears Chelsea boots in Copenhagen ©Getty

They're also incredibly versatile to style. Chelsea boots look great with wide-leg jeans, even when you can only see the tips and the soles, and also lend a certain amount of cool-girl edge to swishing midi dresses or ankle-sweeping skirts. Summer might have never arrived but at least you're ahead of the game for autumn.

1. Ganni, Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots Price: £ 355 www.ganni.com Buy now Description Ganni's Chelsea boots come with contrast top-stitching that makes them stand out from the crowd.

2. Geox, Chelsea Boots Price: £ 170 www.geox.com Buy now Description Geox's Chelsea boots are classic, lightweight and breathable - the ultimate for everyday.

5. Vagabond, Dora Boots Price: £ 145 www.vagabond.com Buy now Description Vagabond's version has a modest block heel if you prefer your boots to have a bit of lift.

6. Isabel Marant, Castay Leather Chelsea Boots Price: £ 525 www.net-a-porter.com Buy now Description Isabel Marant is the queen of boots. Her Chelsea style is a polished take on the trend.

7. Marks & Spencer, Leather Chelsea Cleated Ankle Boots Price: £ 69 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now Description M&S makes some of the best ankle boots on the high street. Its Chelsea is smart and sturdy, with ... read more

9. Grenson, Milly Boots Price: £ 370 www.grenson.com Buy now Description Grenson's heavy-duty boots will go the distance in your shoe wardrobe.