  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Best Chelsea Boots Because It’s Almost That Time Of Year

The high street has some brilliant options.

Chelsea boots
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted
1
Ganni, Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
2
Geox, Chelsea Boots
3
Dune, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
4
Russell &amp; Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boot
5
Vagabond, Dora Boots
6
Isabel Marant, Castay Leather Chelsea Boots
7
Marks &amp; Spencer, Leather Chelsea Cleated Ankle Boots
8
Dr Martens, 2976 Leonore Faux Fur-Lined Burnished Chelsea Boots
9
Grenson, Milly Boots
10
Solovair, Dora Boots

This summer's been such a wash out so far - sorry, it has - that we almost want to skip ahead to autumn. If we're not going to to be blessed with bare-arms temperatures anytime soon, we might as well surrender to opaque tights and winter boots. And because we're not quite ready for thigh-highs (or even knee-highs to be honest), Chelsea boots seem like the best place to start.

Chelsea boots
A street-styler wears Chelsea boots in Copenhagen ©Getty

Chelsea boots usually have an elasticated panel and chunky track sole, which means they're one of the most comfortable kinds of boots. Even with the addition of a modest block heel, you can pretty much wear them straight out of the box without so much as a blister (as long as your socks are too thick or too thin).

Chelsea boots
A street-styler wears Chelsea boots in Copenhagen ©Getty

They're also incredibly versatile to style. Chelsea boots look great with wide-leg jeans, even when you can only see the tips and the soles, and also lend a certain amount of cool-girl edge to swishing midi dresses or ankle-sweeping skirts. Summer might have never arrived but at least you're ahead of the game for autumn.

1. Ganni, Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots

Ganni, Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots
Price: £355

www.ganni.com

Description

Ganni's Chelsea boots come with contrast top-stitching that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ganni, Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots

2. Geox, Chelsea Boots

Geox, Chelsea Boots
Price: £170

www.geox.com

Description

Geox's Chelsea boots are classic, lightweight and breathable - the ultimate for everyday.

Geox, Chelsea Boots

3. Dune, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots

Dune, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots
Price: £160

www.dunelondon.com

Description

This Chelsea boot has a chunky track-sole for extra grip.

Dune, Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots

4. Russell &amp; Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boot

Russell & Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boot
Price: £295

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

Description

This Chelsea boot has biker credentials with its three-strap buckle. Love.

Russell & Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boot

5. Vagabond, Dora Boots

Vagabond, Dora Boots
Price: £145

www.vagabond.com

Description

Vagabond's version has a modest block heel if you prefer your boots to have a bit of lift.

Vagabond, Dora Boots

6. Isabel Marant, Castay Leather Chelsea Boots

Isabel Marant, Castay Leather Chelsea Boots
Price: £525

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Isabel Marant is the queen of boots. Her Chelsea style is a polished take on the trend.

Isabel Marant, Castay Leather Chelsea Boots

7. Marks &amp; Spencer, Leather Chelsea Cleated Ankle Boots

Marks & Spencer, Leather Chelsea Cleated Ankle Boots
Price: £69

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

M&S makes some of the best ankle boots on the high street. Its Chelsea is smart and sturdy, with

Marks & Spencer, Leather Chelsea Cleated Ankle Boots

8. Dr Martens, 2976 Leonore Faux Fur-Lined Burnished Chelsea Boots

Dr Martens, 2976 Leonore Faux Fur-Lined Burnished Chelsea Boots
Price: £179

www.drmartens.com

Description

For snow days, Dr Martens' Chelsea boot is lined with faux-fur. Delicious.

Dr Martens, 2976 Leonore Faux Fur-Lined Burnished Chelsea Boots

9. Grenson, Milly Boots

Grenson, Milly Boots
Price: £370

www.grenson.com

Description

Grenson's heavy-duty boots will go the distance in your shoe wardrobe.

Grenson, Milly Boots

10. Solovair, Dora Boots

Solovair, Dora Boots
Price: £210

www.toa.st

Description

Solovair's Chelsea boots are crafted from sturdy leather with a goodyear-welted sole.

Solovair, Dora Boots
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us