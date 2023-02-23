Call Off The Search, We’ve Found Your Perfect Pair Of Jeans

by Sam Dring |

The perfect pair of jeans. You can spend a lifetime searching for them. You may even have come close on occasions, only to experience a crushing wave of disappointment in the fitting room. Of all the items on your wardrobe wish-list they are the most elusive, but when you do find ‘the ones’ it feels lifechanging. Well, we have news. Boden have them.

With a new denim collection of dreams, Boden are literally the jean genies - and your wish for a hero pair of jeans is their command. This is a reimagining of denim as we know it. In terms of design, fabric, style and fit what you’ll find here is completely new. Boden has something for everyone. To be honest we cannot thank them enough. So, call off the search, we’re going to Boden…

Flare, wide-leg, slim, relaxed or straight, no matter what your style this brand has it. And with Boden’s new sizing structure including both waist and inseam measurements we’re all catered for. Petite, regular or tall, you are sure to find a flattering fit and a great cut. All of Boden’s denim is also made from recycled fabric. Their jeans are composed of 80% Better Cotton, BCI standard and 20% recycled cotton. They feel good to wear in every sense of the word.

Of all the designs on offer (and there are so many) these beauties caught our eye.

If you like a relaxed fit and an easy-to-wear jean, the Turn-Up Jeans with their elongating pintucks could be just the ticket. The loose leg style works well with simple silhouettes like a boyfriend jacket, crisp white shirt or classic polo. And these babies score maximum points for comfort.

We also swooned over the High Rise 90’s Tapered Jeans. For such a hardworking, hard-wearing fabric, the denim on this style looks and feels feminine. Team with a white T and trainers for a casual look, or glow-up with heels and a blazer.

With warmer weather on its way (at last), we were drawn to Boden’s Rigid Cropped Flares. Made of rigid denim they’ll break in over a few wears to be a favourite and will look perfect with a vest and summer sandals. Dare we even suggest grabbing a jacket and rocking double denim?

Boden clearly know that the best pair of jeans are a wardrobe staple, which is why each fit pays meticulous attention to detail, from the pocket positions to the topstitching. Colour has also been carefully considered, shades range from ecru to washed-out barely there blue, to dark indigo and rich black.

Jeans are such an essential go-to and go-with-everything item it makes sense to invest in the ideal pair when you find them. And you will indeed find them at Boden.

Dress them up, dress them down, wear on repeat or live in them, Boden’s new jean collection has you (and your bottom) covered in THE most perfect way.