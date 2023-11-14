  1. Home|
Want To Really Impress This Christmas? Do It With One Of These Glorious Gifts

Nobody's doing it better than Burberry this year.

by Marina Avraam |
Published
Paid Promotion

For those who enjoy indulging in a little bit of luxury, you'll be pleased to know that Burberry's Christmas offering has arrived - and it does not disappoint. There's no time like the festive season to invest in glorious pieces that will last forever, and Burberry's rich British heritage and timeless yet on-trend designs make it the ultimate gifting choice.

From the signature Burberry Scarf (which can be personalised for a special touch) to monogrammed wallets and the irresistible Rose Clutch, the gifting potential at Burberry is endless. It goes without saying that the classic Burberry trench is a showstopper of a gift, or, for the colder months, the iconic Nylon Puffer is equally as functional as it is incredibly stylish - and finally back in stock.

For those after more affordable gifting options, simply look to Burberry's Check Hot Water Bottle (perfect for the friend that's always cold) cosy blankets or even a set of equestrian Knight cushions available in blue, yellow and red. Elsewhere, the Burberry Kisses Lipstick will appease your beauty aficionado friends, as will the intoxicating Burberry Goddess Fragrance.

Shop our edit of the nine best Burberry gifts below. Indulge yourselves - it's Christmas.

SHOP: Best Burberry Gifts

1. Check Wool Hooded Scarf

2. Check Hot Water Bottle

3. Rose Clutch

4. Mid-length Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

5. EKD Wool Cushion

6. Cashmere Blend Gloves

7. Medium Rocking Horse Bag

8. EKD Nylon Puffer Coat

9. Small Knight Bag

