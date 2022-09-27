Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Just Showed Us The Perfect Autumn Outfits

How are you feeling about the start of a new season? Summer's a tricky one to leave behind with its long, sunshine-filled days, endless al fresco lunches and heaps of Vitamin D to boost your spirits. If there's one thing to make you excited for autumn, however, it's the fashion which, looking at Pepe Jeans' new collection, is better than ever this year.

To celebrate such a brilliant sartorial offering, Pepe Jeans has recruited a trio of model Brits to show it off. For the womenswear campaign there's Sarah Lysander and Daisy Jelley, running riot in one of the oldest hotels in Londonstar in a video campaign entitled Caught On Camera.

Both rising stars, Jelley is an actress and model while Lysander is a model, content creator and business owner – both embody the London spirit for which Pepe Jeans is so well known.

The menswear campaign, meanwhile, boasts one very recognisable face indeed: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

As for the clothes, there are few things we'd rather wear this autumn. With varsity-style jackets and jumpers (for both the boys and the girls), high waisted trousers, checked coats, smart loafers and mini hemlines, this is your fast-track way of nailing the Dark Academia trend this season. The beauty of these preppy pieces? They're timeless, meaning you can wear them year after year.

In even better news, the Pepe prices are refreshingly accessible, which is excellent news for your every day outfits this autumn – and beyond. Cosy knits for less than £60, wear-everywhere ankle boots for £155 and your best-ever fit jeans for £90? Goodbye, summer! We don't even miss you.