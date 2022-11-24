Fashion Curated By A Top British Stylist – It’s Surprising What You’ll Find At The Supermarket

by Sam Dring |

Queer Eye host Tan France has teamed up with George at Asda for a second time to debut his fabulous AW22 edit. So, if you want a personal stylist without the price tag, it’s time to head down to the supermarket. Collaborating with George, you can explore Tan’s edit while you pick up your weekly groceries. But to be honest we could easily have filled our entire trolley with the AW22 womenswear collection alone, it’s so good.

Tan has been in the fashion and styling business for over two decades. His passion is to help people to discover their own personal style and build a wardrobe that not only makes them look good but feel great too.

The exclusive edit Tan has created whilst working with George at Asda is both stylish and purse friendly. So, we can all afford to indulge and look fabulous. Let the aisles be our runway.

In this perfectly curated capsule collection, Tan expertly brings together bold basics and stylish classics, as well as key pieces that will add instant impact to your wardrobe.

Stunning sweaters, day/night dresses, and winter coats inspired by the catwalk - this is accessible, wearable fashion that’s affordable and fun.

Tan’s goal was to build an edit that could be worn by all and works for individual styles. The pieces can be mixed and matched to work together. And he’s certainly achieved that, the AW22 collection is top of our list.

Here are Tan’s top AW picks from the Tan France George at Asda Edit.

Gallery Tan France George 1 of 4 Perfect for the parties, this jumpsuit creates a flattering silhouette. Sophisticated and understated, team with metallic strappy heels for instant glamour. 2 of 4 This is the multitasking dress we all need in our wardrobe. Throw on a blazer and boots for a smart casual look or layer with a chunky knit and trainers for a relaxed feel. 3 of 4 Comfy, cosy, and super stylish. As cardigans go, this one is our favourite. 4 of 4 Brights are big this season. The green shade of this knit, along with the cute pearl detailing, make this our favourite jumper of AW22.