2023’s Most Popular Shoes Are Now In The Black Friday Sale

Whether you're a Boston girl or an Arizona loyalist, Birkenstock has a deal for you.

birkenstock shoes black friday sale
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published
If there's one silver lining we can continue to take from the pandemic, it's the fact that comfortable footwear is no longer just a novelty. During lockdown, Birkenstock saw sales of its Arizona sandals soar and, since then, the Boston clogs have become a similar smash hit. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker to Zoë Kravitz and Kaia Gerber has been seen in the loafer-slipper hybrid shoes, which have consistently sold out over the past year.

Kendall Jenner

Thankfully, Birkenstock has slashed the prices of its best-sellers for Black Friday, meaning you can either buy into the comfiest shoes of all time if you haven't yet, or simply add to your collection while prices are low.

The cosy Bostons were originally launched at the end of the 1970s as an all-weather alternative to the Arizona sandals, which continue to be worn by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Tracee Ellis Ross to, well, all of us. While they've remained a steady seller for Birkenstock, their popularity with A-listers (Sienna Miller also loves them) have made them hot property, particularly in 2023.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: Tracee Ellis Ross is seen in SoHo on August 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

I'd suggest you don't deliberate over which colour you want for too long – these shoes are selling incredibly quickly in the sale, so you don't want to miss out on your size.

Gigi Hadid

SHOP: Birkenstock Best Black Friday Deals 2023

1. Sude Leather Boston

2. Blue Suede Leather Boston

3. Arizona Split

4. Arizona Big Buckle

5. Boston Soft Footbed

6. Arizona Vegan

7. Arizona Soft Footbed

