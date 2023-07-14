Sleep Bras: What Are They And Should You Be Wearing One?

Whether or not you've been religiously going bra-less for years, or tried going free for a few weeks before realising that the back pain simply wasn't worth it, you might have heard the noise around sleep bras and wondered, what's all the fuss about?

What is a sleep bra?

Most sleep bras look similar to sports bras or non-wired crop tops, and come in padded and non-padded options depending on preference. You can also get sleep bras designed for breast-feeding and new mothers, with handy fastenings for easy access and extra padding for comfort.

Is it good to sleep in a bra?

First of all, according to Bravissimo, there is no 'should' when it comes to sleep bras. It's more a question of comfort. Especially if you have bigger boobs, it might just feel nicer to have some support as you settle down to sleep.

So, what are the benefits to a sleep bra?

Helping alleviate back pain - if you find that your breasts hurt your back, then for some women, particularly those with larger busts, a bad back from the result of a heavy bust can also impact their sleep. If that sounds like you, try a sleep bra to adjust the position of your breasts at bedtime.

Giving support - again, mainly an issue for those with a larger bust, strain can be put on your breasts during the night if they aren't supported. A sleep bra will help to cradle them in place all night long.

Removing sensitivity - if you find different positions in bed (when sleeping!) can irritate your breasts and nipples, a sleep bra is the perfect barrier between your delicate skin and pjs.

Here are the best options we've found; try them and see how you sleep.

1. Figleaves, Comfort Cotton Modal Sleep Bra DD-GG
This non-padded and non-wired style offers light support and maximum comfort.

2. Bravissimo, Non-Padded Cami Sleep Bra
This sleep bra is non-padded, and has a regular bra back so it's as easy to put on as your normal bra.

3. Pretty Secrets, 2 Pack Grey Marl/Dark Grey Marl Sleep Tops
Designed using a super-soft, tubular knitted fabric, these comfortable sleep tops provide maximum comfort.

4. John Lewis, Medela Sleep Bra
Designed for new mothers with ease of use and comfort in mind. The Medela nursing bra offers support and easy access for breastfeeding.

5. ANYDAY By John Lewis, Anya Padded Seam Free Bra, Deep Mink
Designed with removable padding, this is the perfect lingerie piece to keep you supported without wires.

6. The Nap Co, Soft Sleep Crop
Featuring a flattering scoop neck bralette with an elastic band and hook-free design for the most comfortable sleep.

7. M&S, Body Flexifit™ Non-Wired Crop Top
This M&S crop top isn't technically a sleep bra. But it offers support without wires and feels comfortable for sleeping.