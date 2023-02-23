These Are The Coolest (and Cutest) Kids Trainers That We’ve Seen

They might only wear them for a few minutes before kicking them off, but is there anything cuter than seeing a baby wearing a pair of Vans? Or any pair of itty-bitty trainers for that matter? IMHO, no. So to ensure your little one's sneakers aren't letting down the ensemble - or, you know, to ensure they're comfortable, which is far more important obviously - we've done some due diligence on the best kids trainers out there.

A lot of famous trainer brands do both baby and kids collections. Cue 'aww' sounds. New Balance's pint-sized sneakers have got to be some of the coolest (and cutest) in the business. I love their colour selection - check out this forest green and tangerine combo - while the secure hook-and-loop closure means that they'll be ready for a full day of play. Gola has recently collaborated with Cath Kidston, producing some of the sweetest sneakers we've seen with polka dot prints etc. Superga's metallic kicks, meanwhile, are the mini-me equivalent of main character accessories.

If, by the way, your children are growing as fast as your grey hairs, you don't have to buy new at all. Dotte, the marketplace for families where you can donate, recycle, buy and sell kids clothing, has an amazing range of second-hand trainers, with brands including Converse, New Balance, Vans, Osh Kosh and Clarks. Once they've grown out of them you can simply resell (or ensure they keep circulating by giving them to a friend). Clever, no?