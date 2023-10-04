  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

If You Buy One Thing For Autumn, Make It A Grey Jumper

A grey jumper is far from boring.

grey jumpers
by Julia Harvey |
Published
1
Uniqlo grey jumper
Uniqlo, 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Knit
2
Boden Skirt grey jumper
Boden, Full Tulle Midi Skirt
3
reformation ballet flat grey jumper
Reformation, Bethany Studded Ballet Flats
4
nobodys child grey jumper
Nobody's Child, Grey Cable Crew Neck Knitted Jumper
5
H&M shirt grey jumper
H&amp;M, Blue Oxford Shirt
6
hush trousers grey jumper
Hush, Avery Wide Leg Trousers
7
M&S loafers grey jumper
M&amp;S, Leather Trim Flat Loafer
8
COS grey jumper
COS, Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
9
COS blazer grey jumper
COS, Dark Navy Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
10
The frankie shop mini grey jumper
The Frankie Shop, Navy Isle Linen-Blend Mini Skirt
11
RUSSELL & BROMLEY shoes grey jumper
Russell &amp; Bromley, Sling Back Pointed Pumps

In a surprising turn of events, the highlight of the new season is also the most commonplace: the humble grey jumper. Understated yet reassuringly chic, this hero of the catwalk cropped up on countless occasions, paired with neat miniskirts and cool-girl blazers at Prada or layered over tulle gowns (a match made in sartorial heaven) at Molly Goddard. As a Shopping Editor, I am always on the hunt for the best new bits to shop now and top of my list? The perfect grey sweater.

Whilst there are plenty available right now, whatever your budget may be, be sure to look for the fabric content. Although cashmere and wool are ideal, wool blends can also work - and also mean the price is usually a little lower. That said, out on the high-street right now it's easy to find pure cashmere without the eye-watering price tag. Take Uniqlo's crew neck knit in the perfect shade of heather grey, made totally from 100% cashmere wool but under £90.

Elsewhere, Nobody's Child have a wonderfully cosy, oversized darker grey jumper which, although is made using some polyester, uses 55% recycled polyester fibres - an ideal way to buy blended knits. If your budget is a little higher, my favourite grey jumper right now comes from independent label Navygrey - who have nailed the perfect oversized jumper. Made from 100% lambswool, the supersized chunky knit is ideal for wearing with jeans, trousers or layered over slips for a new take on how to wear your knits this winter.

If you're looking for some outfit ideas, we've taken some of our favourite runway looks that are simple to recreate. So, from micro-minis to frou-frou frocks, here’s how to wear your nonchalant knit now...

How To Wear Your New Favourite Grey Jumper, Now

1. Tulle Midi + Fancy Flats

molly goddard grey jumper
Molly Goddard Autumn/Winter '23 ©Ben Broomfield

1. Uniqlo, 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Knit

Uniqlo grey jumper
Price: £89.90

uniqlo.com

Uniqlo grey jumper
Price: £89.90

uniqlo.com

2. Boden, Full Tulle Midi Skirt

Boden Skirt grey jumper
Price: £85

www.boden.co.uk

Boden Skirt grey jumper
Price: £85

www.boden.co.uk

3. Reformation, Bethany Studded Ballet Flats

reformation ballet flat grey jumper
Price: £298

www.thereformation.com

reformation ballet flat grey jumper
Price: £298

www.thereformation.com

2. Smart Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Tory Burch grey jumper
Tory Burch Autumn/Winter '23 ©Getty

4. Nobody's Child, Grey Cable Crew Neck Knitted Jumper

nobodys child grey jumper
Price: £65

www.nobodyschild.com

nobodys child grey jumper
Price: £65

www.nobodyschild.com

5. H&amp;M, Blue Oxford Shirt

H&M shirt grey jumper
Price: £18.99

www2.hm.com

H&M shirt grey jumper
Price: £18.99

www2.hm.com

6. Hush, Avery Wide Leg Trousers

hush trousers grey jumper
Price: £85

www.hush-uk.com

hush trousers grey jumper
Price: £85

www.hush-uk.com

7. M&amp;S, Leather Trim Flat Loafer

M&S loafers grey jumper
Price: £55

www.marksandspencer.com

M&S loafers grey jumper
Price: £55

www.marksandspencer.com

3. Mini Skirt + A Big Blazer

Prada grey jumper
Prada Autumn/Winter '23 ©Getty

8. COS, Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

COS grey jumper
Price: £225

www.cos.com

COS grey jumper
Price: £225

www.cos.com

9. COS, Dark Navy Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

COS blazer grey jumper
Price: £155

www.cos.com

COS blazer grey jumper
Price: £155

www.cos.com

10. The Frankie Shop, Navy Isle Linen-Blend Mini Skirt

The frankie shop mini grey jumper
Price: £140

www.matchesfashion.com

The frankie shop mini grey jumper
Price: £140

www.matchesfashion.com

11. Russell &amp; Bromley, Sling Back Pointed Pumps

RUSSELL & BROMLEY shoes grey jumper
Price: £275

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

RUSSELL & BROMLEY shoes grey jumper
Price: £275

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us