If You Buy One Thing For Autumn, Make It A Grey Jumper

In a surprising turn of events, the highlight of the new season is also the most commonplace: the humble grey jumper. Understated yet reassuringly chic, this hero of the catwalk cropped up on countless occasions, paired with neat miniskirts and cool-girl blazers at Prada or layered over tulle gowns (a match made in sartorial heaven) at Molly Goddard. As a Shopping Editor, I am always on the hunt for the best new bits to shop now and top of my list? The perfect grey sweater.

Whilst there are plenty available right now, whatever your budget may be, be sure to look for the fabric content. Although cashmere and wool are ideal, wool blends can also work - and also mean the price is usually a little lower. That said, out on the high-street right now it's easy to find pure cashmere without the eye-watering price tag. Take Uniqlo's crew neck knit in the perfect shade of heather grey, made totally from 100% cashmere wool but under £90.

Elsewhere, Nobody's Child have a wonderfully cosy, oversized darker grey jumper which, although is made using some polyester, uses 55% recycled polyester fibres - an ideal way to buy blended knits. If your budget is a little higher, my favourite grey jumper right now comes from independent label Navygrey - who have nailed the perfect oversized jumper. Made from 100% lambswool, the supersized chunky knit is ideal for wearing with jeans, trousers or layered over slips for a new take on how to wear your knits this winter.

If you're looking for some outfit ideas, we've taken some of our favourite runway looks that are simple to recreate. So, from micro-minis to frou-frou frocks, here’s how to wear your nonchalant knit now...

How To Wear Your New Favourite Grey Jumper, Now

1. Tulle Midi + Fancy Flats

Molly Goddard Autumn/Winter '23 ©Ben Broomfield

2. Smart Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Tory Burch Autumn/Winter '23 ©Getty

3. Mini Skirt + A Big Blazer