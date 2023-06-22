Where To Find The Best Designer Tote Bag Sales On Right Now

When it comes to handbags, sometimes we can really live by the bigger, the better. One bag in particular that has stood the test of time: the infamous tote bag. Sometimes though, where Mulberry and Christian Dior lead the way with oversized totes, we can only dream of getting the perfect handbag tote. The answer to our handbag envy? A designer tote bag sale, of course.
If you haven't already got one, this is one fashion piece you won't want to miss. Seen on the likes of supermodels and A-listers like Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa, the tote bag is a timeless piece that will take you from daily shops to stacking up your arms for travelling to and fro. Even actress Anya Taylor Joy was spotted holding the large Dior tote bag after checking out of Soho Hotel - a popular choice for easy travelling with enough space to throw all your belongings in.
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has also been spotted as an official tote bag fan, showing off the cult classic Prada Raffia Tote in an oh-so-chic selfie on her Instagram earlier this year. This go-to tote bag was largely popular last summer and seems to be making a quick comeback just in time for all those summer holidays.
So, whether you're looking for a hot-off-the-press Fiorucci crochet bag or just want to up your accessories for your next errand run, the best designer tote bag sales are closer than you think. Here's exactly where to shop for deals on designer tote bags and what you should be shopping for.
SHOP: The Best Designer Tote Bag Sales
1. Fiorucci Logo Crochet Tote Bag White
Hot on the likes of Instagram and TikTok, this Fiorucci tote bag is on offer for 60% off right now.
2. Tory Burch Tory Ella Tote Ld31
Get more than half-price off this oversized Tory Burch tote from Flannels.
3. Coach Field 22 Canvas and Faux Leather Tote Bag
MyBag has lots of discounts on designer bags, including this faux leather Coach tote.
4. Ralph Lauren LRL Whitney Tote Bag
A summer essential, a straw tote will keep you organised for all those beach trips and holiday
5. Pinko Beach Floral-Print Tote Bag
Want something bold? This Pinko tote will have all eyes on you.
6. Marni Logo-Print Tote Bag
Keep it sleek and chic with this black tote bag from Marni.
7. Big Softie Mulberry Green Pillow Effect Nappa Leather
If you're looking for a big deal on a Mulberry bag, this green pillow tote is half-price right now.
8. Stella McCartney Embroidered-Logo Rope Mesh Tote Bag
This Stella McCartney bag is the perfect partner for any summer holiday.
10. Casablanca Atlantis Crochet-Knit Tote Bag
Keep it cool with this Casablanca mint crochet tote bag.
11. DKNY Jacquard Logo Large Tote Bag
There may be nothing more classic than a jacquard logo tote bag - and this DKNY choice is only £70
12. MSGM Woven Logo-Patch Tote Bag
Go green with this woven tote bag from MSGM.
13. Aspinal Of London Madison Mini Leather Tote Bag
Take this Aspinal of London tote bag for just half price on sale at Selfridges right now.
14. Ganni Leopard-Print Tote Bag
Go bold with Ganni and this leopard-print tote bag.