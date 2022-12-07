The Best Christmas Hair Accessories To Ensure You’re Party-Ready In An Instant

Christmas is a busy time, bringing with it lots to think about and do. From meeting friends and family to shopping, hosting and looking after children, there's not much time for anything else. This is why you need some seriously spectacular hair accessories that make all of the effort for you.

I could – and have – extolled the virtues of hair accessories for some time. I felt vindicated when Prada put headbands back on fashion's agenda, given the fact that they've never left my own, and I spend more time than I should swooning over anything sparkly that could sit atop my head. So, I feel more than qualified to bring you the very best party-appropriate hair accessories to make Christmas dressing a doddle.

From satin headbands (hi, Prada!) to pearly clips and oversized bows, you really are spoilt for choice this year. One of my favourites is Camilla King, a London-based milliner who creates the most beautiful hats, headbands and bows. I've got my eye on Misty, a decadent bow made from black spotted tulle, embellished with rainbow crystals. But don't worry – you don't have to share my penchant for the theatrical to make hair accessories work. There are also velvet scrunchies and pretty clips for those on the hunt for something less ostentatious.

Alexandra Carello, my fellow headband enthusiast, has launched her very own collection of hair bows, scrunchies and beautiful bands with Marzoline, which are absolutely ideal for dressing up any (and I mean any) outfit.

The best thing about these accessories is that, even if you're wearing your oldest pair of jeans and a jumper, you'll still look like you've made an effort. Plus, they let you get away with doing the absolute minimum to your hair, giving you more time to have fun with your favourite people.