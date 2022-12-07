The Best Christmas Hair Accessories To Ensure You’re Party-Ready In An Instant

Christmas is a busy time, bringing with it lots to think about and do. From meeting friends and family to shopping, hosting and looking after children, there's not much time for anything else. This is why you need some seriously spectacular hair accessories that make all of the effort for you.
I could – and have – extolled the virtues of hair accessories for some time. I felt vindicated when Prada put headbands back on fashion's agenda, given the fact that they've never left my own, and I spend more time than I should swooning over anything sparkly that could sit atop my head. So, I feel more than qualified to bring you the very best party-appropriate hair accessories to make Christmas dressing a doddle.
From satin headbands (hi, Prada!) to pearly clips and oversized bows, you really are spoilt for choice this year. One of my favourites is Camilla King, a London-based milliner who creates the most beautiful hats, headbands and bows. I've got my eye on Misty, a decadent bow made from black spotted tulle, embellished with rainbow crystals. But don't worry – you don't have to share my penchant for the theatrical to make hair accessories work. There are also velvet scrunchies and pretty clips for those on the hunt for something less ostentatious.
Alexandra Carello, my fellow headband enthusiast, has launched her very own collection of hair bows, scrunchies and beautiful bands with Marzoline, which are absolutely ideal for dressing up any (and I mean any) outfit.
The best thing about these accessories is that, even if you're wearing your oldest pair of jeans and a jumper, you'll still look like you've made an effort. Plus, they let you get away with doing the absolute minimum to your hair, giving you more time to have fun with your favourite people.
SHOP: The Best Christmas Hair Accessories
Famous for its affordable jewellery loved by Kate Middleton, Orelia's hair accessories are every bit as lovely as its gems. This set of bejewelled clips is a prime example - they'll be the cherry on top of your party outfit.
Prada's satin headbands are still going strong. This pale pink looks good on everyone and you'll want to wear it forever.
Alexandra Carello's capsule collection with Italian label Marzoline is full of beautiful bows and glorious headbands, each as lovely as the next. Wear with jeans and shirts by day and party dresses by night.
Gucci's hair slide will be the finishing touch on any party outfit or will just jazz up your every day looks.
Jane Taylor's creations are truly showstopping and, even though this headband is one of her more simple designs, it will still transform outfits of any kind.
This oversized scrunchie will make a classic ponytail even better. Use for days when you have no time and feel smug with the result.
This bow is such a statement that you could even wear your favourite jeans and still be the best-dressed at the party.
Why wear one of these dazzlers when you could wear all three? Anthropologie is unbeaten on the high street when it comes to hair accessories - they're always absolutely beautiful and affordable to boot.
Lock & Co. may be renowned for its beautiful hats but this plaited headband is all you need for everything from weddings to nights out.
Silke's hair wraps may be designed to protect hair at night while you sleep but they're too pretty to save for bedtime.
Simone Rocha is the Queen of hair accessories. Try this clip on its own or worn with other similar styles. Put them in plaits, use them to create half-up hair or just try them on one side.
For a more personalised approach to your hair accessories, try these alphabet letters in super-pretty coloured crystals.
There's a hundred ways (almost) of tying a scarf in your hair. And every single one will hide a bad hair day and make you look more polished in an instant.