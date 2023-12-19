Is Bella Hadid Really Bringing Back Von Dutch?

Von Dutch. Two little words that mean so much to anyone who grew up dreaming of wearing a trucker cap like Nicole Richie. But unless you've been watching re-runs of The Simple Life, you probably haven't born witness to that infamous logo since around 2007, a confusing time when low-slung jeans, velour tracksuits and skinny scarves made quite the style cocktail.
And Von Dutch didn't just become the unofficial sponsor of dubious reality TV. Halle Berry wore one of its tops to a premiere (yes, really), along with tinted shades, boot-cut jeans and a buckled hip belt that defined a whole new era of red carpet dressing.
That was 2005. Now, Bella Hadid is bringing back Von Dutch. Spotted out and about, the model has been carrying none other than the brand's red bowling bag, a very capacious tote that she paired with another hero accessory of the '00s: a stretchy black headband. Oh Bella.
Of course, she's not the only one who's taken a trip down memory lane to the heady days of Von Dutch. Back in 2018, Alton Mason, model and actor, wore a logoed pair of jeans with 'Von' on one leg and 'Dutch' on the other.
This Von-Dutchaissance might be a step too far for anyone who remembers it from the first time round, but for anyone who worships at the altar of Y2K, it's a tantalising sign that our fascination with the early aughts might just be getting started. Buckle up.
