Is Bella Hadid Really Bringing Back Von Dutch?

by Natalie Hammond |
Von Dutch, UO Exclusive Pink Ami Ringer T-Shirt
Von Dutch, UO Exclusive Black Long-Sleeved Cropped Baby T-Shirt
Von Dutch, Khaki Notched V-Neck T-Shirt
Von Dutch, Nelson Corduroy Trucker Cap With Sequin Logo
Von Dutch, Tampa Trucker Cap In Pink Checkerboard Print
Von Dutch, Kailen Handbag
Von Dutch. Two little words that mean so much to anyone who grew up dreaming of wearing a trucker cap like Nicole Richie. But unless you've been watching re-runs of The Simple Life, you probably haven't born witness to that infamous logo since around 2007, a confusing time when low-slung jeans, velour tracksuits and skinny scarves made quite the style cocktail.

Bella Hadid wearing Von Dutch
Bella Hadid wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

And Von Dutch didn't just become the unofficial sponsor of dubious reality TV. Halle Berry wore one of its tops to a premiere (yes, really), along with tinted shades, boot-cut jeans and a buckled hip belt that defined a whole new era of red carpet dressing.

Halle Berry wearing Von Dutch
Halle Berry wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

That was 2005. Now, Bella Hadid is bringing back Von Dutch. Spotted out and about, the model has been carrying none other than the brand's red bowling bag, a very capacious tote that she paired with another hero accessory of the '00s: a stretchy black headband. Oh Bella.

Alton Mason wearing Von Dutch
Alton Mason wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

Of course, she's not the only one who's taken a trip down memory lane to the heady days of Von Dutch. Back in 2018, Alton Mason, model and actor, wore a logoed pair of jeans with 'Von' on one leg and 'Dutch' on the other.

This Von-Dutchaissance might be a step too far for anyone who remembers it from the first time round, but for anyone who worships at the altar of Y2K, it's a tantalising sign that our fascination with the early aughts might just be getting started. Buckle up.

Von Dutch, UO Exclusive Pink Ami Ringer T-Shirt

Price: £15 (was £38)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Von Dutch must have been one of the first brands to popularise the so-called 'baby tee' - and you

Von Dutch, UO Exclusive Black Long-Sleeved Cropped Baby T-Shirt

Price: £16 (was £40)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

This long-sleeved version would look on-point with khaki cargo pants.

Von Dutch, Khaki Notched V-Neck T-Shirt

Price: £19 (was £39)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

This 'notched' tee is pure 2003.

Von Dutch, Tampa Trucker Cap In Pink Checkerboard Print

Price: £22.50 (was £25)

www.asos.com

This checkerboard-printed cap is guaranteed to turn heads for all the right reasons.

Von Dutch, Kailen Handbag

Price: £89.99

www.zalando.co.uk

And finally, the bowling bag. Bella Hadid's a fan. Are you?

