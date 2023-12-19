Is Bella Hadid Really Bringing Back Von Dutch?

Von Dutch. Two little words that mean so much to anyone who grew up dreaming of wearing a trucker cap like Nicole Richie. But unless you've been watching re-runs of The Simple Life, you probably haven't born witness to that infamous logo since around 2007, a confusing time when low-slung jeans, velour tracksuits and skinny scarves made quite the style cocktail.

Bella Hadid wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

And Von Dutch didn't just become the unofficial sponsor of dubious reality TV. Halle Berry wore one of its tops to a premiere (yes, really), along with tinted shades, boot-cut jeans and a buckled hip belt that defined a whole new era of red carpet dressing.

Halle Berry wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

That was 2005. Now, Bella Hadid is bringing back Von Dutch. Spotted out and about, the model has been carrying none other than the brand's red bowling bag, a very capacious tote that she paired with another hero accessory of the '00s: a stretchy black headband. Oh Bella.

Alton Mason wearing Von Dutch ©Getty

Of course, she's not the only one who's taken a trip down memory lane to the heady days of Von Dutch. Back in 2018, Alton Mason, model and actor, wore a logoed pair of jeans with 'Von' on one leg and 'Dutch' on the other.